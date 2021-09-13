PNP tasks Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into sale of loose firearms

Undated file photo shows the destruction of the firearms at a ceremony marking the 32nd founding anniversary of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division at Camp Siongco in Barangay Awang.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police ordered its Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the online sale of loose firearms around the country.

In a statement sent to reporters Monday, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that thousands of disassembled parts of firearms and ammunition recently recovered in a warehouse in Bulacan were reportedly being reassembled to be sold to private armed groups via online platforms.

The disassembled parts were police and military-issued items that were not properly disposed of, according to the investigation.

“In our aggressive campaign against loose firearms as part of the early security preparations for the 2022 elections, we are not discounting the possibility that some gun-running syndicates are using the online platforms for their illegal activities,” said Eleazar.

"Because of this, I have instructed our Intelligence Group and the Anti-Cybercrime group to further strengthen information-gathering and monitoring in this modus," he added.

Most of the weapon parts confiscated in the warehouse in Bulacan were caliber .50 and M16 rifles.

Eleazar said that the Armed Forces of the Philippines also assured that the matter will be investigated on their end to determine the source of the firearms.

“Guns are the common instrument in committing crimes that is why we have to step our preemptive campaign through aggressive operations against those who sell them illegally, especially with the upcoming elections where these loose firearms can be used for sabotage and sowing. of violence,” said Eleazar.