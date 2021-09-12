




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Cops told to ensure health protocols at voter registration in malls
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 12, 2021 | 3:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Cops told to ensure health protocols at voter registration in malls
A woman has her biometrics taken during her registration at Comelec office in Quezon City on Feb. 4, 2021. 
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police directed its units in Metro Manila and other parts of the country to ensure that minimum health standards are observed by Filipinos trooping to the malls for the final leg of voter registration this month. 



In a statement sent to media, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, said that police commander must ensure that the voter registration process in these areas should not become super spreader events. 





As it currently stands, though, the Commission on Elections has announced that it will only be opening "limited number of slots in consideration of mall hours and strict adherence to health protocols."



Ayala Malls management has also said on its official page that it will only be opening up some 200 to 500 slots per day at its satellite voter registration sites.



“All our police personnel [has] been tasked to secure these malls and to ensure that minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols are observed for the voter registration,” Eleazar said.



"Satellite voter registration in malls may be flooded especially in the last days of this month so we must be prepared for this because we are still in the middle of a pandemic where more precautions are still needed," he added. 



To recall, the Commission on Elections in partnership with Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and SM Supermalls announced it would accommodate more voter applicants for the 2022 national and local elections nationwide. 



The commission has said that it will stick with its set deadline for voter registration on September 30.






The National Capital Region Police Office on Saturday also deployed some 350 officers at select malls to ensure the observance of health protocols in satellite registration sites.



“Malls are places where people congregate and I think it’s very important that we tap into that energy. People are here and people want to register, it’s a perfect match,” Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez is quoted in reports as saying in a press conference earlier this weekend.



“Malls are ideal places for voter registration because they are spacious, there’s a wide area available for voter registration and wide area make it easier to maintain social distancing,” he added.



Eleazar tasked chiefs of police to coordinate with the management of malls in their respective areas of responsibility, especially with security staff, for the enforcement of health and safety standards. 



The PNP chief also ordered his men to always observe maximum tolerance and to treat those inside the malls, including violators, with the utmost respect. 



He also urged the public to cooperate with the rules being implemented for everyone’s safety.



To date, health authorities have recorded 2,206,021 coronavirus infections in the Philippines. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      VOTER REGISTRATION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Four-cornered fight for presidency seen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Four-cornered fight for presidency seen


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
A four-cornered fight for the presidency looms in 2022 as political analysts foresee one of the five likely contenders backing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Travelers from 9 countries temporarily barred Philippine entry


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Immigration announced yesterday the implementation of a temporary travel ban on passengers coming from nine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top officials affirm Philippine-US alliance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top officials affirm Philippine-US alliance


                              

                                                                  By Ralph Edwin Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed ways to further strengthen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Life in Philippines like living in the valley of death’


                              

                                                                  By Eva Visperas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three Catholic bishops have described the present social condition of the nation as “like living in the valley of ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte threatens to end gov't transactions with Red Cross


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to terminate all government transactions with the Philippine Red Cross if it continues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace official decries 'bullying' at Senate hearings on pandemic spending


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 20 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the hearings are being conducted as the Philippines is grappling with a surge...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo: Differences on pandemic policy no reason to be rude to doctors


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"If you don't agree, it's okay to say you don't agree. But you have no right to bully, be rude."

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 21,411 new COVID-19 cases, five labs without data


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 27.0% out of 78,274 tests.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
17 dead, 33K displaced in Typhoon Jolina's wake


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
With Kiko still in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, state weather bureau Pagasa warned of torrential rains in North...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Select firefighters to be armed for crowd control, self-defense only
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Select firefighters to be armed for crowd control, self-defense only


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are times when people want to save their burning house first, they crowd the firefighters and make a fuss. We also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with