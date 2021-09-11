Meralco rates up anew

he overall rate for a typical household slightly increased by P0.1055 per kilowatt-hour, or from P9.0036 per kWh last month to P9.1091 per kWh this month, Meralco vice president and head of corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said at a virtual press conference yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) rates rose for the sixth straight month in September on account of higher generation charges.

This is equivalent to an increase of around P21 in the total bill of a residential customer consuming 200 kwh, P32 for 300 kwh, P39 for 400 kwh and P48 for 500 kwh.

Despite the slightly higher adjustment, this month’s rate is still lower than the P10.0732 per kwh registered in the same month in 2018, Zaldarriaga said.

The continued implementation of the Distribution Rate True-Up refund – approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for implementation for 24 months beginning in March – continued to mitigate higher rates.

The refund rate for residential customers is at P0.2761 per kwh and appears in customers’ bills as a line item called “Dist True-Up.”

Zaldarriaga said the generation charge rose due to an increase in power supply agreements (PSA) and independent power producers (IPP) charges, and the correction on the net settlement surplus (NSS) component in the wholesale electricity spot market (WESM).

Generation charge, which makes up about 55 percent of customers’ electricity bills, increased by P0.1117 per kwh from P4.9322 per kwh to P5.0439 per kwh.

Charges from the PSA registered an increase of P0.2494 per kwh.

“The reduction in demand brought about by the re-imposition of enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and neighboring regions led to lower excess energy deliveries, which are priced at a discount, from South Premiere Power, San Miguel Energy and AC Energy. Despite the increase, PSAs remained Meralco’s lowest cost source of supply,” Zaldarriaga said.

The IPP charges also increased by P0.0955 per kwh due to lower average plant dispatch with the forced outage of Quezon Power (460 MW) from Aug. 18 to 22 and scheduled outage of San Lorenzo Module 50 (265 MW) starting Aug. 16.

Zaldarriaga said fuel costs of Sta. Rita and San Lorenzo, which is around 60 percent of their total cost, also increased due to the use of more expensive alternative liquid fuel for their continued operation, following the ongoing restriction of gas supply from Malampaya. The cost of using liquid fuel is about twice that of using Malampaya gas.

Meanwhile, lower demand in the Luzon grid also offset the impact of higher plant outages during the August supply month, resulting in a decrease of P0.7504 per kwh in WESM charges. However, charges from the WESM would have further decreased by P0.5646 per kwh without the correction on the NSS component in the July 2021 WESM bill, and the generation charge adjustment would have been only at P0.0553 per kwh.

For August supply, IPP, PSA and WESM provided 36.8 percent, 53.2 percent and 10.0 percent of Meralco’s energy requirements, respectively.

On the other hand, transmission charge for residential customers is lower by P0.0520 per kwh from P0.7323 per kwh to P0.6803 per kwh due to a decrease in Ancillary Service charges.

Subsidies, taxes and other charges inched up by P0.0458 per kwh during the month.

The collection of the Universal Charge-Environmental Charge amounting to P0.0025 per kwh remains suspended, as directed by the ERC.

Meralco distribution, supply and metering charges, meanwhile, have remained unchanged for 74 months, after recording reductions in July 2015.

The power distributor said disconnection activities will remain suspended until Sept. 15 for the National Capital Region (NCR) and until the end of the month for Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Lucena in Quezon in light of imposition of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in these areas.

“Given the most recent announcement of the government placing NCR, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna under MECQ, all disconnection activities in the said areas will also be suspended to help ease the burden of our customers with the needed relief and additional time to settle their bills,” Meralco FVP and chief commercial officer Ferdinand Geluz said.