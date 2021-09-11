




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Booster after 6-8 months eyed for health frontliners
                        

                           
Shiela Crisostomo - The Philippine Star
September 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Booster after 6-8 months eyed for health frontliners
In an interview with ‘The Chiefs’ on Cignal TV’s One News, VEP member Rontgene Solante said there are data, especially on Sinovac vaccine, showing that vaccine protection wanes over time.
AFP  /  Ted Aljibe
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A vaccine expert panel (VEP) member is pushing for the administration of booster shots to health care workers directly handling COVID-19 patients six to eight months after they completed their vaccination.



In an interview with ‘The Chiefs’ on Cignal TV’s One News, VEP member Rontgene Solante said there are data, especially on Sinovac vaccine, showing that vaccine protection wanes over time.



“What we call the neutralizing antibody (decreases) significantly on the sixth to eighth month after the second dose. This is what we are seeing,” Solante said, adding that it is best to give any available vaccine as booster shot after this period.



“If Sinovac, we saw that the protection with the third dose of Sinovac is also good … But what is available (will do) because we are also dependent on limited number of vaccine supplies,” he maintained.



Solante said the VEP gave the recommendation but it is up to the Department of Health (DOH) to decide.



He also cautioned that they are now seeing “breakthrough infections” among vaccinated health workers.



“That’s the rationale why we need that (booster shot). But it’s not our decision to make it, it’s still the DOH that is the final decision maker if they will follow our recommendation,” he said.



“The difference between mortality and survival is vaccine. Majority of those in the severe and critical stage and those who died do not have any vaccines,” he added.



$11.3 million assistance



The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced an additional assistance of $11.3 million to support vaccine rollout efforts and the national response plan to detect, manage and treat COVID-19.



The support brings the total COVID-19 assistance of the US government to the Philippines to more than $39 million since the start of the pandemic.



“USAID supports Philippines’ vaccine readiness and vaccine service delivery and continues to support local government units and health authorities, including frontline health care workers, to curb further transmission, track priority populations for vaccination, help treat COVID patients whether they are in a hospital or home,” the agency said.



Earlier, the US government donated more six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines through the COVAX Facility.



In the US, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with USAID administrator Samantha Power last Wednesday to explore opportunities to further expand the partnership between the US aid agency and the Philippines.



The Philippines and USAID are celebrating 60 years of partnership this year, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Philippines-United States diplomatic relations and the 70th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty. – Janvic Mateo


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

