Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:57 a.m.) — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 3 over the northeastern portion of Cagayan and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Kiko threatens extreme northern Luzon.
According to PAGASA, Kiko maintained its strength as it moves northwestward at 20 kph.
At 7 a.m., Kiko was located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:
Signal No. 3
- the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)
- the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Didicas Is., Camiguin Is., and Pamuktan Is.)
Signal No. 2
- Batanes
- the rest of Babuyan Islands
- the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug)
- the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)
Signal No. 1
- the rest of mainland Cagayan
- the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos)
- Apayao
- the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal)
- the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)
- the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)
- the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)
- the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)
What to expect
Heavy rainfall
- Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes and northern Isabela
- Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora and the rest of Cagayan Valley
Severe winds
- Winds may reach typhoon-force winds in strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 3
- Winds may reach gale to storm force in strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 2
- Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength (i.e., strong winds) will be felt within any of the areas under Signal No. 1
Hazards affecting coastal waters
- Rough to very high seas (2.5 to 10.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS is in effect
- Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.0 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon
PAGASA said it is still possible that Kiko would make landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan. The typhoon is forecast to pass over the coastal waters of the area on Friday afternoon or evening.
After that, Kiko may cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes or pass within their coastal waters on Friday night through Saturday afternoon or evening.
Forecast positions
- Saturday morning: Over the coastal waters of Calayan, Cagayan
- Sunday morning: 140 km north northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
- Monday morning: 535 km north of Itbayat, Batanes (outside the PAR)
- Tuesday morning: 1,005 km north of extreme Northern Luzon (outside the PAR)
Follow this page for updates on Kiko, the 11th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippines on 2021. — Main photo from JTWC
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is up in Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Pudtol, Flora, Santa Marcela) and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) as Typhoon Kiko intensifies further.
At 10 a.m., Kiko was located 670 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum winds of 195 kph and gusts of up to 240 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.
State weather bureau PAGASA says the highest wind signal that will be hoisted for Kiko is Signal No. 4 as it may reach a peak intensity between 185 kph and 205 kph by Thursday night or Friday morning.
Typhoon Kiko continues to intensify as it moves over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says.
At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 785 km east of Baler, Aurora with winds of 185 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kph.
Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 is hoisted over:
- the eastern portion of Cagayan (Buguey, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)
- the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, San Pablo, Cabagan, Palanan)
Typhoon Kiko slightly intensifies as moves over the Philippine Sea, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
At 10 a.m., Kiko was located 1,120 km east of Central Luzon with winds of 155 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph. It is moving west southwestward at 20 kph.
"Due to favorable environmental conditions, the typhoon is expected to continuously intensify until Saturday, when it is likely to reach its peak intensity of 185 to 205 km/h while moving over Northern Luzon," the weather bureau says.
Typhoon Kiko undergoes a period of rapid intensification over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA says on Monday morning.
At 4 a.m., Kiko was located 1,175 km east of Central Luzon, packing maximum winds of 150 kph and gustiness of up to 185 kph.
"Current track and intensity forecast shows that there is a moderate to high likelihood that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) will be hoisted for several provinces in Northern Luzon, with higher wind signal levels possible over Extreme Northern Luzon," PAGASA says.
