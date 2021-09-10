Signal No. 3 up in parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as 'Kiko' threatens extreme northern Luzon

This Sept. 10, 2021 satellite image shows Typhoon Kiko as it moves towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:57 a.m.) — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 3 over the northeastern portion of Cagayan and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Kiko threatens extreme northern Luzon.

According to PAGASA, Kiko maintained its strength as it moves northwestward at 20 kph.

At 7 a.m., Kiko was located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph.

Tropical cyclone wind signals are hoisted over the following areas:

Signal No. 3

the extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Didicas Is., Camiguin Is., and Pamuktan Is.)

Signal No. 2

Batanes

the rest of Babuyan Islands

the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug)

the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Signal No. 1

the rest of mainland Cagayan

the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos)

Apayao

the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal)

the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)

the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

What to expect

Heavy rainfall

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes and northern Isabela

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora and the rest of Cagayan Valley

Severe winds

Winds may reach typhoon-force winds in strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 3

Winds may reach gale to storm force in strength within any of the areas under Signal No. 2

Winds reaching strong breeze to near gale in strength (i.e., strong winds) will be felt within any of the areas under Signal No. 1

Hazards affecting coastal waters

Rough to very high seas (2.5 to 10.0 m) will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where TCWS is in effect

Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.0 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon



PAGASA said it is still possible that Kiko would make landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan. The typhoon is forecast to pass over the coastal waters of the area on Friday afternoon or evening.

After that, Kiko may cross the vicinity of Babuyan Islands and Batanes or pass within their coastal waters on Friday night through Saturday afternoon or evening.

Forecast positions