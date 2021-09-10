Go backs fixed monthly risk allowance for HCWs






































































 




   

   









Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A fixed monthly Special Risk Allowance (SRA) for public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) physically reporting for duty in hospitals during the pandemic is backed by Sen. Bong Go, who vowed yesterday to ensure funds are available for inclusion in the 2022 national budget.



Go, chair of the Senate committee on health, expressed his support for a proposal to introduce measures for the continuous provision of the SRA and other related benefits for health workers.



Go urged concerned authorities to provide a certain level of flexibility in the implementation of the provisions of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which provides the legal basis for the provision of SRA.



“When that (national budget) comes to us in the Senate, I will help find a way to give them funds for next year because I do not want to lower the morale of our health workers. I will always fight for their welfare,” Go said.



“Let us remember that apart from the patients they care for, they also have families to support. Let’s be fair to health workers who should receive benefits,” he added.



Recently, the Department of Health (DOH) said it had proposed to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) a P50.4-billion budget for the SRA, hazard pay, transport, insurance, and accommodation or meals of 365,000 public and private HCWs for a period of 12 months.



“Let’s give enough support to the medical frontliners,” Go said. “Every day their lives are in danger. We will make sure that all qualified healthcare workers are given Special Risk Allowance and other incentives or benefits in accordance with the law.”



Go also gave his support for expanding the provision of the SRA to all HCWs serving in hospitals.

“So I appeal to us to be flexible in implementing what is stated in the law and if the funds can afford it, give everyone who is qualified a fixed amount of SRA rather than counting their duty each day,” he said.



The senator said the government must provide all the support they can to medical frontliners given their crucial role in fighting the pandemic and in saving lives.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

