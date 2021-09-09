




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Concepcion thanks NCR mayors for pushing mobility for fully-vaccinated persons
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 6:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Concepcion thanks NCR mayors for pushing mobility for fully-vaccinated persons
Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents while others wait their turn inside the Valenzuela City Astrodome Mega Vaccination Hub on Aug. 10, 2021 as the local government starts their night-shift inoculation to accommodate individuals who has no time to visit during daytime due to work schedules.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — An adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte thanked the mayors of Metro Manila for urging the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to ease the COVID-19 guidelines for fully-vaccinated persons.



The Metro Manila Council (MMDA) made the call through a Metro Manila Development Authority resolution dated Sept. 9, 2021.



"The call of the MMC is in line with the Bakuna Bubble model Go Negosyo has been pushing for - providing mobility to fully vaccinated individuals to help revive the economy," said presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.



‘Whether we like it or not, we should learn how to co-exist with COVID-19 as the virus could persist for a long time. Bakuna Bubble is a win-win solution where we can co-exist with the virus while helping the economy recover from the effects of the pandemic,” he added.



Based on the resolution, the easing of guidelines in favor of fully-vaccinated people would "not only boost employment, industry, services, and other economic endeavors, but would likewise encourage the rest of the population to have themselves vaccinated.”



"The MMC urges the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for fully vaccinated individuals in the NCR, subject to the conduct of an inter-agency and inter-disciplinary study to determine the appropriate policy therefore based on scientific and empirical evidence,” the resolution read.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sara Duterte says not seeking national position after Duterte named admin VP bet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sara Duterte says not seeking national position after Duterte named admin VP bet


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Palace in August said that President Duterte would back out of a vice-presidential run if Mayor Duterte-Carpio mounts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Kiko' further intensifies, PAGASA raises Signal No. 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Kiko' further intensifies, PAGASA raises Signal No. 1


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Typhoon Kiko further picked up strength on Thursday with PAGASA raising Signal No. 1 in Cagayan and parts of Apayao and ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte defends anew COVID-19 supply deals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte defends anew COVID-19 supply deals


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The procurement of COVID-19 supplies, including face masks and personal protective equipment, was aboveboard, President Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Only Philippines, Venezuela yet to allow return to classroom learning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Only Philippines, Venezuela yet to allow return to classroom learning


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"We have to do this gradual, on a voluntary basis, and learning from experience of other countries but adapting to the experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PRC cancels physician board exams in Metro Manila days before start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PRC cancels physician board exams in Metro Manila days before start


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
PRC made the announcement just days before the first day of the exams on September 11.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Concepcion thanks NCR mayors for pushing mobility for fully-vaccinated persons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Concepcion thanks NCR mayors for pushing mobility for fully-vaccinated persons


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
An adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte thanked the mayors of Metro Manila for urging the Inter-Agency Task Force for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 1 dead, over 80K affected due to 'Jolina' &mdash; NDRRMC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
1 dead, over 80K affected due to 'Jolina' — NDRRMC


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
NDRRMC also confirmed that 17 individuals remain missing following the onslaught of Jolina. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 E-commerce platforms urged to reduce plastic use, explore sustainable alternatives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
E-commerce platforms urged to reduce plastic use, explore sustainable alternatives


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
More and more people are shopping online than ever before because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the significant increase in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Jolina' seen to exit PAR on Thursday; 'Kiko' continues to intensify
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Jolina' seen to exit PAR on Thursday; 'Kiko' continues to intensify


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Severe Tropical Storm Jolina is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday afternoon or evening while...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Century Pacific, RFM in Forbes Asia&rsquo;s Under $1 billion list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Century Pacific, RFM in Forbes Asia’s Under $1 billion list


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ Century Pacific Food Inc. and RFM Corp. made it to Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion List for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with