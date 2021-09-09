Concepcion thanks NCR mayors for pushing mobility for fully-vaccinated persons

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccines to residents while others wait their turn inside the Valenzuela City Astrodome Mega Vaccination Hub on Aug. 10, 2021 as the local government starts their night-shift inoculation to accommodate individuals who has no time to visit during daytime due to work schedules.

MANILA, Philippines — An adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte thanked the mayors of Metro Manila for urging the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to ease the COVID-19 guidelines for fully-vaccinated persons.

The Metro Manila Council (MMDA) made the call through a Metro Manila Development Authority resolution dated Sept. 9, 2021.

"The call of the MMC is in line with the Bakuna Bubble model Go Negosyo has been pushing for - providing mobility to fully vaccinated individuals to help revive the economy," said presidential adviser for entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

‘Whether we like it or not, we should learn how to co-exist with COVID-19 as the virus could persist for a long time. Bakuna Bubble is a win-win solution where we can co-exist with the virus while helping the economy recover from the effects of the pandemic,” he added.

Based on the resolution, the easing of guidelines in favor of fully-vaccinated people would "not only boost employment, industry, services, and other economic endeavors, but would likewise encourage the rest of the population to have themselves vaccinated.”

"The MMC urges the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for fully vaccinated individuals in the NCR, subject to the conduct of an inter-agency and inter-disciplinary study to determine the appropriate policy therefore based on scientific and empirical evidence,” the resolution read.