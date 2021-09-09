




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
DOJ, Ombudsman, COA agree on deploying resident ombudsmen
                        

                           
Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 6:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOJ, Ombudsman, COA agree on deploying resident ombudsmen
This file photo shows the Department of Justice office. 
Philstar.com  /  File photo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice, Office of the Ombudsman and Commission on Audit have inked the agreement to deploy state prosecutors and auditors as resident ombudsmen in graft-prone government agencies.



The Memorandum of Agreement among the three agencies was signed in pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra to lead an inter-agency panel to conduct a corruption investigation into the “entire government.”





The agreement is also seen to “synergize” the investigative powers of the three agencies “in the implementation of corruption prevention measures and to act on complaints and reports of corrupt activities.”



“In deploying the Resident Ombudsmen, the OMB faces challenges in manpower, while the DOJ and the COA can provide prosecutors and auditors equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge, and with unquestionable integrity who may be installed in graft-prone offices in almost all locations of the country,” part of the memorandum also read.



The DOJ, in a separate statement, said the deployment of the resident ombudsmen is expected to start in September.



The term of the resident ombudsmen shall start from the receipt of the designation until termination of the agreement, which is on June 30, 2022—the same date that of effectivity of the DOJ-led Task Force against Corruption, as stated in Duterte’s memorandum in October 2020.



RELATED: New multi-agency body offers new acronyms, few details on fight vs corruption



Deployment



The resident ombudsmen shall receive complaints against officials and employees of the office where they are deployed, and shall endorse it to the justice secretary, the COA chairperson and Ombudsman Samuel Martires.



If the DOJ Secretary deems that the allegation falls under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan, the complaint shall be forwarded immediately to the Ombudsman. If allegations fall outside the jurisdiction of the anti-graft court, the DOJ shall take cognizance of the complaint.



According to the MOA, the resident ombudsmen shall be deployed to the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Bureau of Customs, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Land Registration Authority and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. — the five agencies the task force has earlier identified as its priorities in its probe.



But the memo states that resident ombudsmen may also be sent to “other agencies that may be identified later on as graft-prone or with high corruption risk.”



Justice Assistant Secretary Neal Bainto told reporters that the DOJ shall also deliberate on where the resident ombudsman shall be deployed.



DOH probe?



The deployment comes at a time when the Department of Health is under scrutiny over its utilization of pandemic funds in 2020, after the COA flagged P66.28 billion of the agency’s funds due to  "non-compliance of pertinent laws and rules and regulations."



Guevarra, who leads the task force, earlier said they would look into DOH if it fails to comply or render an acceptable explanation on the COA’s findings.



Ombudsman Samuel Martires previously said they would wait for the finalization of the audit process before it would take action on the findings of state auditors.



But during the budget hearing of his office at the House of Representatives on Thursday, Martires was quoted in a Rappler report as saying that he “expanded the scope of the investigation to cover all—on the alleged overpricing of procurement, to the allegations of non-use or unutilized equipment, and the allegations of expired medicines.



Guevarra, for his part, told reporters: “I understand the OMB had been conducting a related fact-finding even before the Senate started its inquiry.



As for the DOJ, we shall continue to observe the Senate proceedings until everyone has been duly heard on factual issues.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

