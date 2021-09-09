Century Pacific, RFM in Forbes Asiaâ€™s Under $1 billion list






































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Century Pacific, RFM in Forbes Asia's Under $1 billion list
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Only 200 out of 20,000 companies made it to the annual list as Forbes noted their resilience in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miguel De Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Century Pacific Food Inc. and RFM Corp. made it to Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion List for 2021, a roster of 200 top-performing publicly listed small and midsized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion.



Only 200 out of 20,000 companies made it to the annual list as Forbes noted their resilience in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Forbes recognized Century Pacific Food for recording sales of $974 million and a net income of $78 million while its market value stood at $1.8 billion.



RFM Corp. recorded sales of $317 million and a net income of $26 million. Its market value reached $301 million, data from Forbes also showed.



The list uses full-year annual results, based on the latest publicly available figures as of Aug. 12, 2021 as compiled by FactSet. All other research was done by Forbes Asia.



“Of note, health care and pharmaceutical-related companies were standouts while tech and logistics firms linked to the global e-commerce boom also benefited,” Forbes said.



The companies which made it to the list are of sound financial positions, reflecting how well these companies coped in the midst of a pandemic, Forbes also said.



These include those in the health care business such as Kilpest India, an agri-biotech; Thailand’s Mega Lifesciences, a pharmaceutical company; Optim, Japanese software company; Indonesia’s clinical laboratory Prodia Widyahusada; Singapore-based Riverstone Holdings which sells health care gloves; Vincent Medical Holdings, a respiratory device maker in Hong Kong; Australia-based Wisetech Global logistics software and WuXi Biologics, a vaccine company.



Forbes said the list is meant to identify companies with long-term sustainable performance across a variety of metrics.



The companies on the list were selected “based on a composite score that incorporated their overall track record in measures such as debt, sales and earnings-per-share growth over both the most recent fiscal one- and three-year periods, and the strongest one- and five-year average returns on equity.”



Aside from quantitative criteria, Forbes also used qualitative screens such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles.



State-controlled and subsidiaries of larger companies were also excluded. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region, it added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

