'Jolina' weakens into tropical storm, 'Kiko' intensifies
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 6:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Jolina' weakens into tropical storm, 'Kiko' intensifies
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm "Jolina" and Typhoon "Kiko" by afternoon of September 7, 2021
RAMMB
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — PAGASA on Wednesday downgraded "Jolina" to a tropical storm, but added Typhoon Kiko has picked up strength. 



The weather bureau said Jolina was last seen over the Manila Bay, or 135 kilometers south of Sangley Point in Cavite. 



It now has 85 kilometers per hour peak winds and gusts of up to 115 kph. Jolina continues to move northwestward at a speed of 10 kph. 



As of 5 p.m. of September 8, these areas remain under PAGASA's Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals: 



TCWS No. 2



(Damaging gale-force to storm-force winds prevailing or expected within 24 hours)



    
	
  • northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan)
    • 
	
  • northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands
    • 
	
  • central portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Pagbilao)
    • 
	
  • Batangas
    • 
	
  • Cavite
    • 
	
  • Laguna
    • 
	
  • Rizal
    • 
	
  • Metro Manila
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)
    • 
	
  • Pampanga
    • 
	
  • Bataan
    • 
	
  • Zambales
    • 
	
  • Tarlac
    • 




TCWS No. 1



(Strong winds prevailing or expected within 36 hours)



    
	
  • Marinduque
    • 
	
  • La Union
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa)
    • 
	
  • southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)
    • 
	
  • Pangasinan
    • 
	
  • Nueva Ecija
    • 
	
  • rest of Bulacan
    • 
	
  • northern and southern portions of Quezon (Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands
    • 
	
  • central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)
    • 
	
  • central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan)
    • 




PAGASA said heavy to intense rains would still be experienced over Bataan, Cavite, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.



The rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, meanwhile, will see moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.



There would also be light to moderate with at times intense rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.



Weather forecasters said Jolina will keep its direction before making another landfall over the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula this evening. 



The storm has made eight landfalls so far, with disaster officials saying more than 12,000 are affected in three regions. It is seen to exit the country on Thursday evening or early Friday morning. 



Forecast position 



    
	
  • Thursday afternoon: 310 km west of Baguio City, Benguet
    • 
	
  • Friday afternoon: 780 km west of Baguio City, Benguet (outside PAR) 
    • 









'Kiko' approaches Philippine Sea



Typhoon Kiko, meanwhile, was last seen at 1,020 km east of Central Luzon.



It now has 175 peak winds and gusts of up to 215 kph. Kiko is moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea at a speed of 20 kph. 



PAGASA said there is no wind signal in effect yet due to the typhoon, but heavy rains would start to affect the eastern section of Northern Luzon by Friday. 



The agency said there is moderate to high likelihood that wind signals may be raised over the said area by tonight or Thursday morning, the highest possible at Signal No. 4. 



Kiko will move west southwestward in the next 12 hours and shift west northwestward until Friday. 



From there, it will make a close approach over the northeastern section of mainland Cagayan before heading to the extreme northern Luzon.



Forecast position 



    
	
  • Thursday afternoon: 575 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
    • 
	
  • Friday afternoon: 175 km east of Aparri, Cagayan 
    • 
	
  • Saturday afternoon: 235 km west of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)
    • 







 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

