Duterte's PDP-Laban asks Comelec: Declare Pacquiao faction illegal

MANILA, Philippines — The feud between two factions within the ruling PDP-Laban continued to heat up yesterday as the group supportive of President Duterte filed a petition asking the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to declare the wing of ousted party president Sen. Manny Pacquiao illegal.

The faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi urged the Comelec to declare Pacquiao and Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III as illegal representatives of the party.

PDP-Laban secretary general Melvin Matibag said they asked the poll body to declare “the actions and representations of Pacquiao and Pimentel to be illegal and not sanctioned by the party.”

Matibag said they filed the complaint against Pacquiao and Pimentel who are “usurping party authority and pretending to be representatives of PDP-Laban.”

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said Cusi’s petition would be referred to the Comelec en banc, adding that a better idea of the complaint might be made available today.

Last month, the PDP-Laban factions filed separate sworn information update statements before the Comelec, the losing bid would result in that faction not being able to field candidates for the 2022 elections under the party’s name.

Pimentel and Pacquiao’s faction locked horns with Cusi’s wing over the latter’s insistence on fielding a non-party member, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. She has yet to decide on her political plans for next year.

Unfazed

The Pacquiao-Pimentel faction of PDP-Laban was unfazed by the filing of the petition, saying the group is backed by thousands of party members at the grassroots level.

Pimentel, son and namesake of one of the founders of PDP-Laban, said they would answer the petition as he expressed confidence that their group would be recognized by the poll body.

“We need to go over the petition because I have been with the PDP-Laban since 1980s and I only know of one PDP-Laban, which my father founded and which I never left together with thousands of party diehards at the grassroots level,” Pimentel told reporters.

The PDP-Laban was founded by the late Senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr. along with former senators Lorenzo Tañada and Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

“Senator Manny Pacquiao continues to enjoy the confidence of the PDP-Laban stalwarts. Any statement to the contrary is a lame attempt to undermine the public’s trust in his leadership and anti-corruption advocacy,” PDP-Laban executive director Ronwald Munsayac said.

The group will hold its national assembly this month, where Pacquiao is expected to announce his decision whether or not to run for president in 2022.

Duterte to attend

President Duterte is expected to lead today the national convention of his allies in the PDP-Laban, at which he will be formally nominated as the party’s candidate for vice president in the May 2022 general elections.

Duterte is expected to be physically present during the assembly, which will be held in San Fernando, Pampanga and will be attended by around 400 PDP-Laban members.

Malacañang said preparations were made in case the 76-year-old leader cannot go to the venue.

“They transferred the venue to Pamapnga and there is a possibility that the President will make a personal appearance, but there is also a back up for a virtual appearance,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

The Cusi-led wing initially planned to hold its national convention in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan but changed the venue after the government retained the province’s modified enhanced community quarantine status until Sept. 30.

Party officials said less than 25 percent of the venue’s capacity would be filled during the convention in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols set by the government. The event center has a capacity of 2,500 people.

Those attending the assembly in person are required to present a negative COVID-19 swab test taken not more than 48 hours prior to the event. The party will also require an on-site antigen test.

The PDP-Laban will proclaim its presidential and vice presidential candidates as well as senatorial slate during the assembly, according to Matibag.

Cusi’s faction had nominated Sen. Bong Go for president and President Duterte as his runningmate.

Duterte has accepted the party’s nomination for vice president, drawing the ire of constitutionalists. Go rejected the offer, saying he would focus on his role in the Senate.

Pacquiao has “closed the door” on Cusi faction’s offer for him to lead its senatorial slate.

Cusi said his group has dropped not only the prospects of Pacquiao leading the party’s senatorial slate, but his Senate bid under the party altogether.

“We’ve been inviting and wanting to meet with him but he closed the door to us. What happened was he did not only close the door, but he also burned the bridges to the party,” Cusi told reporters.

Cusi said Go has not yet “closed the door on a presidential run.”

“What he said was that make him the last option so there is always that possibility. He has not closed the door,” Cusi said.

He said he could not predict how Go would react to his expected nomination as the party’s candidate for president, prompting the party to vet other members who expressed intention to run for president.

“That goes to show that PDP-Laban has other possible candidates,” Cusi said.

Asked whether the party was open to field Sara as presidential bet if Go rejects the nomination, Cusi said they have not considered it yet.

President Duterte has said he would drop his vice presidential bid if Sara runs for president.

Cusi’s faction had announced an initial senatorial lineup, including House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta, chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan III, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

Cusi said they are prepared for changes even during the filing of certificates of candidacy scheduled from Oct. 1 to 8.

Anticipating a conflict among the administration’s potential presidential candidates, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was urged to spare the chamber from infighting in the PDP-Laban party.

“He should not mind the political intramurals happening outside the walls of Congress,” an administration congressman, who asked not to be named, said.

The House leader was referring to the possibility that realignments may take place in the chamber as a result of the wrangling between the PDP-Laban factions.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has renewed its call for volunteers to join the source code review of the automated election system that will be used for the May 2022 elections.

Political parties and organizations registered under the Omnibus Election Code are qualified to join the source code review. – Alexis Romero, Delon Porcalla, Robertzon Ramirez