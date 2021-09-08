Senate orders PNP, NBI: Find supplier of missing AK-47s

During the hearing of the Senate committee on public order chaired by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, PNP and NBI officials said they have no information about the whereabouts of Isidro Lozada, owner and proprietor of Caraga Security Agency, said to be the “central figure” in the missing rifles.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to locate the supplier of the missing 1,004 AK-47 rifles, which reportedly ended up in the hands of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Mindanao.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, then chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), told the panel that Lozada appeared at his office in February 2014.

Lozada claimed that he was used by the NPA as a conduit to purchase AK-47 rifles for P52,000 each, Magalong said.

CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Albert Ferro said they were still trying to locate Lozada.

The Senate panel revived the probe after President Duterte ordered authorities last July to determine who was responsible for the missing assault rifles allegedly sold to the rebels.

Dela Rosa said Lozada allegedly bought the firearms from Twin Pines Inc. gun store in Butuan City and sold them in batches to the NPA operating in the Caraga region.

Lozada reportedly used four agencies, Caraga Security Agency, Isla Security Agency, Claver Mineral Development Corp. and JTC Mineral Mining Corp., all based in Mindanao, as the purported end-users of the rifles.

Magalong said Lozada admitted that he sold the assault rifles to NPA buyers for P52,000 each, in tranches of 30 to 50 units per transaction in markets, bus terminals, sea and airports from 2011 to 2013.

PNP officers accused in the case led by retired general Gil Meneses denied any participation in the transactions.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said those behind the alleged sale of high-powered guns to the NPA should be punished.

“That alleged sale happened many years ago before I became the defense chief. If true, I hope the culprits are punished,” Lorenzana said.

“The blood of soldiers, policemen and civilians killed by the NPAs with those firearms is in their hands,” he added.

The alleged sale to the NPA of the AK-47 rifles bought by the PNP as far back as 2011 was discovered after over 40 of the guns were recovered in a series of clashes with communist rebels in the Caraga and Western Mindanao regions. – Michael Punongbayan