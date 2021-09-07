Manila police net sellers of fake swab test results, vaccination cards

MANILA, Philippines — Two people allegedly manufacturing and selling fake vaccination cards and negative swab test results for COVID-19 were arrested in a raid conducted by operatives of the Manila Police District in Quiapo, Manila.

A report from the MPD identified the arrested suspects as Jimmy Santisima and Edito Parr, the chief of the Philippine National Police said in a statement sent to reporters Tuesday morning.

"These people should only be held accountable for their foolishness because the lives of the people and the welfare of our country are at stake here," said Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar in Filipino.

“I expect the continued aggressive campaign of our police not only against those who make and sell fake vaccination cards and RT-PCR but also against those who buy and use them."

According to Eleazar, the operation stemmed from an intelligence report about a shop in Quiapo which has been selling fake vaccination cards and negative results for RT-PCR.

Negative RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus are among of the documents being required by local government units from travelers attempting to enter their respective localities.

Some cities also require vaccination cards which can also be used to avail of discounts in some business establishments.

During the raid, operatives from the MPD discovered templates for fake swab test results from San Lazaro Hospital and vaccination cards from Pasay City along with the computers used to fake the documents.

The raiding MPD team also found fake dry seals of universities and government agencies, indicating that the suspects were also into making fake birth certificates and marriage contracts.

The suspects were taken to the MPD headquarters and are now facing appropriate criminal charges.