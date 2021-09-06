Palace firm COA can audit Red Cross, questions pricing of RT-PCR tests

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross has to be audited because it receives government support, Malacañang said Monday as President Rodrigo Duterte drew flak for seeking an audit of the organization, which is led by a senator probing the administration's pandemic response supply deals.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee led by Sen. Richard Gordon, who is also PRC chairman, is investigating whether the medical supplies purchased by the Duterte administration from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. are overpriced.

Some senators have questioned how Pharmally, which had a paid-up capital of only P625,000, was able to bag P8.68 billion worth of deals. Officials insist the company offered the lowest price for the supplies needed to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

Duterte has claimed that congressional inquiries are delaying the implementation of government programs and has accused some senators of using public hearings for politicking.

The president has also accused Gordon of turning the PRC into a "milking cow" for his previous election campaigns and has called on state auditors to audit the humanitarian organization.

Palace: Red Cross can be audited

The Commission on Audit has said the PRC is not under its jurisdiction and that it can only audit payments made by state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to the humanitarian group.

PRC, meanwhile, has said audits of its finances are "conducted by a private international accounting firm which is also the auditor of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies."

It added that "there have been no findings of any wrongdoing on the part of the institution or its officers" in the audits.

Roque, however, disputed the claim that COA has nothing to do with the PRC. He said all countries are part of the Geneva Convention and that the International Committee of the Red Cross has been tasked to implement the agreement. Roque added that Red Cross societies like Red Crescent and Red Diamond serve as support services to the ICRC.

"Now, because of the intimate relation (between) societies and the ICRC and because all countries are part of the Geneva Convention, Red Cross is called sui generis, it is neither public nor private. It is not public because it is not wholly funded by the government...but it is not completely private," he added.

"So it's correct that not all funds of the PRC are from the government...they (private funds) are not subject to the audit of COA but insofar as (PRC) is receiving government support, it has to be audited," he added.

RT-PCR test prices

Roque said the audit should determine whether senior citizens are enjoying the benefits they are entitled to. Duterte has claimed that the PRC had charged testing at an "astronomical rate" of about P4,000 without giving discounts to senior citizens or persons with disabilities.

Department of Health Department Circular 2020-0391 released in November 2020 sets a price cap of P5,000 per test for private clinics and P3,800 for tests conducted by public hospitals and labs.



Roque also questioned why PRC supposedly charged P4,000 for RT-PCR tests even if most of its machines were donated. "Our requirement is that if the machines and test kits are donated, the cost of the RT-PCR test should be P1,100," he said.

"(The president) wants to know why PhilHealth paid P4,000. Are we sure that all the machines used for the tests that cost P4,000 were purchased?"

It is unclear if PhilHealth really did pay P4,000 per test — the rate charged for private PRC clients in 2020. According to a Rappler report in September 2020, PhilHealth and the PRC agreed on a rate of P3,500 per test in a memorandum signed in May 2020.

In June of that year, PhilHealth issued Circular 2020-0017 setting case rates for RT-PCR tests that set a test rate of P3,409 for tests where "all services and supplies" are procured by the lab and P901 for when test kits are donated and overhead costs are subsidized by government.

Roque also cited the need to determine how many testing machines owned by PRC are donated by the private sector and the prices declared for the equipment.

"It is possible that the donated machines were purchased for a lower price but the recorded price was higher. I am not saying it happened. There are the things that have to be audited. These are the areas that COA should audit because it involved not only public funds but also issues of good governance," he added.

GSIS membership

Roque likewise claimed that the employees of PRC are members of state-run Government Service Insurance System.



"With regard to their personnel who are conducting tests, the government at some point was the one that provided them free housing," he added.

Last week, Gordon said challenging institutions like the Senate violates the balance of power in the country and that calling to ignore state auditors and senators is practically "inciting to sedition."