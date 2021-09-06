




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
PNP probes reports of cops taking money from detainees before release
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 4:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PNP probes reports of cops taking money from detainees before release
This photo taken May 25, 2020 shows elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison who will undergo rapid test for COVID-19. 
Bureau of Corrections  /  Facebook page released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police ordered on Monday a thorough investigation into allegations that some police officers collect money from detainees before releasing them from police custody.



In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that some cops turned the release into a money-making scheme by charging supposed "board and lodging fees, protection fees, and visitation fees."



"I have received complaints about the alleged illegal activity of some corrupt police officers who deliberately delay the release of detainees even though there is a court order," said Eleazar.



"Because of this, I have instructed our Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group to conduct an investigation and operations in this regard so I encourage our countrymen to work together to identify and immediately punish the police involved in this."



Based on complaints received by Eleazar, some police officers have been deliberately delaying the release of detainees even if a court has already ordered them released or if they have already posted bail.



The police officers allegedly tell detainees they still have to check if the subject detainees are facing other cases.



Eleazar emphasized that a background check on detainees must be done immediately after the arrest for the purpose of determining if the subject detainees are also facing other cases or wanted for other criminal activities. 



"I am also ordering all chiefs of police and other unit commanders to immediately release detainees under their custody if a court order is already issued and if the subject detainees have already complied with all the requirements for their release, except if they have other pending cases and if there are other legal grounds to continue their detention," said Eleazar.



Eleazar emphasized the scheme is only done by "a few erring policemen" who took advantage of the detainees and their relatives. Police leadership has been resistant to observations that the PNP needs to change its culture or that corruption is systemic in the agency.



He added that his directive was issued "to respect due process and existing laws."



"We will not allow this kind of corruption in our ranks and I guarantee that any mastermind-criminal police involved in this will be brought to light," he said. 



    



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
                                                      PNP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila, pilot area for 'granular' lockdowns, under GCQ from September 8


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Palace spokesman Harry Roque said guidelines for the granular lockdowns will be released later Monday or Tuesday "at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US: China can&rsquo;t require reporting for South China Sea passage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US: China can’t require reporting for South China Sea passage


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
China’s new action requiring ships to report innocent passage in the South China Sea “seems to run directly counter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdown system starts September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdown system starts September 8


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has approved the implementation of a granular lockdown system starting Sept. 8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace on RITM budget cut: Most testing now done by private sector
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace on RITM budget cut: Most testing now done by private sector


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The RITM is the country's primary testing center for COVID-19.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGCOR told to collect reported P1.36 billion owed by POGOs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAGCOR told to collect reported P1.36 billion owed by POGOs


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
“PAGCOR should not condone this P1.36 [billion] debt. I’ve repeatedly called on the government to get rid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs new record-high 22,415 COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs new record-high 22,415 COVID-19 cases


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The new cases on Monday mark the highest daily rise for the Philippines since the pandemic hit.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP, PDEA personnel face criminal raps over Commonwealth shootout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP, PDEA personnel face criminal raps over Commonwealth shootout


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed criminal complaints against Philippine National Police officers and Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 13.79% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't raises herd immunity target to 90%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
13.79% of Filipinos fully vaccinated as gov't raises herd immunity target to 90%


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
While the government surpassed its daily target of administering 500,000 jabs daily on September 3, it fell short of the same...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with