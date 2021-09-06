No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.

Robredo, in an interview with ANC’s Hot Copy, said she is still mulling over considerations for the next elections, but she will not be gunning for a seat in the Senate. “I think that is not my strength,” she said in Filipino.

“I can run for a local position, I can retire, I can just help the next administration if I don’t run for president,” she added.

Robredo said she is open to running for presidency and added that she is “very, very grateful” for the trust and support of several groups urging her to make a bid for the highest post. “I don’t take this lightly and I continue to give serious thought to this,” she added.

She shared she has been meeting with several groups before the alarming increase of COVID-19 infections, and she intends to resume with these exploratory talks now that she finished her quarantine.

“I am still at this point on giving importance to widen our reach, broaden our base because for me, really, so much is at stake in the 2022 elections and I still firmly believe that we need to talk beyond our usual circles,” Robredo said.

She added she will continue with the exploratory talks with other personalities, including Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who earlier announced that he will run for presidency.

“I’m still hopeful that we can talk and be open again with discussion,” Robredo said. She added that while she and Lacson may have differences in opinion, they have the same goals.

Early in August, Robredo said she turned down Lacson’s “unification” plan n the 2022 elections because it involved all aspirants filing their candidacies and then withdrawing to support those with good survey numbers.

The vice president said then that there ought to be just one candidate fielded against the administration's bet.

The Commission on Elections will hold filing of certificates of candidacy for national and local positions from October 1 to 8. — Kristine Joy Patag