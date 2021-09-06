




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 6, 2021 | 11:27am

                           

                        

                                                                        
No Senate run for Robredo in 2022 polls
Vice President Leni Robredo leads the graduation ceremony of the five-day basic motorcycle preventative maintenance training in Kamuning, Quezon City on February 3, 2021. 
Release  /  Office of the Vice President
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said she is not open to running as senator in the 2022 national polls.



Robredo, in an interview with ANC’s Hot Copy, said she is still mulling over considerations for the next elections, but she will not be gunning for a seat in the Senate. “I think that is not my strength,” she said in Filipino.





“I can run for a local position, I can retire, I can just help the next administration if I don’t run for president,” she added.



Robredo said she is open to running for presidency and added that she is “very, very grateful” for the trust and support of several groups urging her to make a bid for the highest post. “I don’t take this lightly and I continue to give serious thought to this,” she added.



She shared she has been meeting with several groups before the alarming increase of COVID-19 infections, and she intends to resume with these exploratory talks now that she finished her quarantine.



“I am still at this point on giving importance to widen our reach, broaden our base because for me, really, so much is at stake in the 2022 elections and I still firmly believe that we need to talk beyond our usual circles,” Robredo said.



She added she will continue with the exploratory talks with other personalities, including Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who earlier announced that he will run for presidency.



“I’m still hopeful that we can talk and be open again with discussion,” Robredo said. She added that while she and Lacson may have differences in opinion, they have the same goals.



Early in August, Robredo said she turned down Lacson’s “unification” plan n the 2022 elections because it involved all aspirants filing their candidacies and then withdrawing to support those with good survey numbers. 



The vice president said then that there ought to be just one candidate fielded against the administration's bet.



The Commission on Elections will hold filing of certificates of candidacy for national and local positions from October 1 to 8. — Kristine Joy Patag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coconut industry renews calls to tap VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Coconut processors and manufacturers have renewed calls for the government to consider tapping the antiviral, health boosting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Granular lockdown system starts September 8
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Granular lockdown system starts September 8


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The government’s pandemic task force has approved the implementation of a granular lockdown system starting Sept. 8...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lockdowns cut Southeast Asia air particulates by 40%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lockdowns cut Southeast Asia air particulates by 40%


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Southeast Asia saw a 40 percent reduction in the level of harmful airborne particles caused by traffic and energy production...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Binay: Move P29 billion NTF-ELCAC budget to RITM
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Binay: Move P29 billion NTF-ELCAC budget to RITM


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The proposed P29-billion budget for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict for 2022 should be moved...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to lift travel ban on 10 countries on September 6


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 areas under Signal No. 1 as LPA develops into Tropical Depression Jolina


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA hoisted TCWS No. 1 over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande Islands...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2 LPAs to bring rain over Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The entire country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as two low-pressure areas have...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US: China can&rsquo;t require reporting for South China Sea passage
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US: China can’t require reporting for South China Sea passage


                              

                                                                  By Pia Lee-Brago |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
China’s new action requiring ships to report innocent passage in the South China Sea “seems to run directly counter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots &ndash; DOST
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH has final say on vaccine booster shots – DOST


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Health will make the final decision on whether there will be booster shots against COVID-19 to curb the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Seafarers&rsquo; magna carta seen to become law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Seafarers’ magna carta seen to become law


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Sonny Angara is optimistic the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers will finally become law after over a decade of languishing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with