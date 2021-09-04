Philippines records 20,741 more COVID-19 cases
September 4, 2021 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday tallied 20,741 new coronavirus infections, the second highest daily increase since the pandemic began.
The additional infections brought the nation's caseload to 2,061,084.
The country is battling a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.
- Active cases: 157,646 or 7.6% of the total
- Recoveries: 21,962 or, bringing total to 1,869,376
- Deaths: 189, raising toll to 34,062
In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 28% out of 74,034 tests.
Travel ban lifted
- The Philippines will lift the restrictions imposed on travelers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia starting September 6.
- Government experts raised the target for herd immunity from COVID-19 to 90% of the population from just 70%.
- A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the Delta variant does not cause more severe childhood COVID-19.
