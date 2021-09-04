Philippines records 20,741 more COVID-19 cases

A sign warning people not to enter the Pasay City Sports Complex is seen at the entrance on Sept. 3, 2021 as it was converted into one of the isolation facilities of the local government to augment the overwhelmed hospitals in the city.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Saturday tallied 20,741 new coronavirus infections, the second highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

The additional infections brought the nation's caseload to 2,061,084.

The country is battling a resurgence in cases driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant, which has ravaged neighboring countries.

Active cases : 157,646 or 7.6% of the total

: 157,646 or 7.6% of the total Recoveries : 21,962 or, bringing total to 1,869,376

: 21,962 or, bringing total to 1,869,376 Deaths: 189, raising toll to 34,062

In its latest bulletin, the DOH reported a positivity rate of 28% out of 74,034 tests.

Travel ban lifted