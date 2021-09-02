Palace shrugs off info that some Pharmally execs are wanted in Taiwan

President Rodrigo Duterte holds up a photo from his 2017 meeting in Davao City with his former economic adviser Michael Yang and executives of Pharmally International Holding Co. during a meeting with his pandemic task force aired on Aug. 31, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Thursday shrugged off information that some officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. - the biggest supplier of face shields and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Philippines' pandemic response - have arrest warrants for various illegal activities.

Last Wednesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros questioned the Duterte administration's decision to award multibillion peso worth of contracts to Pharmally, saying the budget department has repeatedly transacted with foreign fugitives who are incorporators of the company.

Hontiveros said Pharmally International Holdings chairman Huang Wen Lie, also known as Tony Huang, is wanted for securities fraud, stock manipulation and embezzlement in Taiwan. His son, Huang Tzu Yen, an incorporator of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. and Pharmally Biological Inc. is also wanted for stock manipulation, she added.

The senator added that two Pharmally incorporators, namely Rose Lin at Gerald Cruz, are also incorporators of a "questionable" company named Full Win Group led by a certain Zheng Bingqiang, who is wanted for stock manipulation. Hontiveros also questioned why Philippine authorities had failed to learn about the illegal activities linked to Pharmally officials.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque argued that under the law, a corporation has a personality that is separate and distinct from its stockholders.

"Eh ang nag-bid po iyong korporasyon so hindi naman po kinakailangan busisiin talaga iyong personalidad nasa likod ng korporasyon kasi nga po separate personality iyon (The corporation was the one that offered the bid so there is no need to examine the personalities behind the corporation because it has a separate personality)," Roque said at a press briefing.

Roque said he was not aware of any provision in the procurement law or the Bayanihan Act requiring the checking of the background of company stockholders.

"Maybe the identity of the bidder would be important if the bidder bidded in his individual capacity. But what we are looking at is whether the company has been blacklisted by the government because it failed to deliver during its previous transaction or it failed to pay taxes," he added.

Lowest price

Hontiveros has also claimed that the chairman of the Philippine counterpart of Full Win is Michael Yang, a former economic adviser of Duterte. Her office has also released a 2016 online article about a meeting held among Duterte, Yang, and Zheng Bingqiang. According to the senator, it was "alarming" that Zheng and Yang "seem to have a long history of working together."

But Roque insisted that the basis for the awarding of contracts to Pharmally was the price of the medical supplies.

"I will repeat, our basis was who would offer the lowest price and who would agree with the condition that they won't get paid if they fail to deliver. And it should be delivered as soon as possible," Roque said.

"There were other formal proposals gathered by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and these proposals offered prices that were higher than the one submitted by the company (who bagged the contract) I repeat, during that time, it was important to acquire PPEs immediately," he added.

Roque said while the government had tapped expedited procurement modes allowed under the Bayanihan law, it still collected price quotes to incur the lowest possible costs.

"Among all the price quotes that we got, it (Pharmally) had the lowest in terms of payment: No delivery, no payment. So you finance your own import. Because normally, if you are the importer, you can use some partial payment and you will borrow the rest from the bank so you can have a letter of credit and then you can collect it once it is uploaded in the bank," the Palace spokesman said.

"There was no such thing (in that transaction). Their terms of payment was that there should be delivery in the Philippines before you are paid," he added.

Roque claimed the Senate hearings have not proven that the medical supplies from Pharmally were overpriced. He added that the Duterte administration purchased the PPEs for P1,910 each, lower than those acquired by the Aquino administration in 2016, which cost P3,500 to P3,800 per unit.

Word war

Senators have questioned why Pharmally, which only had a paid-up capital of P625,000, bagged P8.68 billion worth of deals for the purchase pandemic response supplied. Opposition senators have expressed suspicion that the company has high-ranking supporters in government.

Roque had claimed that Pharmally's paid up capital should not be an issue because it was able to deliver the supplies ordered by the government. His statement has earned a rebuke from Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, who told the Palace spokesman that he should be man enough to know that when a P625,000 company is awarded supply deals of over P8.7 billion in two months time, there is a whiff of corruption.



Roque, however, maintained that Drilon's allies in the administration had purchased the same type of PPEs at a much higher price.

"It appears that there is no overpricing - the administration of President Duterte bought it for P1,900, the administration you (Drilon) supported bought it for P3,500 to P3,800. So let us focus on the real issue. Where is the overpricing? None. So, let’s leave it at that," Roque said.

"We are not saying the P3,500 is overpriced. What we are saying is the contract involving PPEs worth (P1,910 each) is being examined and is said to be overpriced. The question is if they claim that the P3,500 (per unit) during their time is not overpriced, how can the much lower (P1,910) be overpriced?" he added.

Roque reiterated that Pharmally's paid up capital is immaterial because the company won't receive payment if it failed to deliver the supplies.

Where is Lao?

At the same press briefing, Roque said there are no indications that former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, the chief of the agency's procurement service when the contracts were awarded to Pharmally, has left the country.

Some senators are planning to seek a hold departure order against Lao and executives of Pharmally to prevent them from leaving the Philippines while the procurement of COVID-19 response supplies are being investigated.

"I do not know where he is. But I just spoke to him by phone and it seems that there are no indications that he is no longer in the country. But of course the Senate can do whatever it wants," Roque said.

Roque said his conversation with Lao took place Thursday morning.

"He sent me the quotes from different suppliers," he added.

Roque also disputed Sen. Manny Pacquiao's remark that Duterte is too "defensive" about the allegations against his officials, saying the president won't tolerate corruption in government. He noted that Duterte has fired several officials - including those who supported him during the 2016 elections - after they were linked to irregularities.

"I have personal knowledge that if there is data or if the allegations of corruption are true, the president won't turn a blind eye. But for now, how can we believe that (the PPEs) are overpriced, it costs (P1,910) as against P3,500?" Roque said.

"Tapos na po ang boxing, Sen. Pacquiao. Dahil kung mayroong (P1,910), mas maliit po iyan sa P3,500 (The boxing is over Sen. Pacquiao. Because if there is P1,910, it is smaller than P3,500)," he added.