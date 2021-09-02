PNP, Beijing police discuss 'China desks' in PNP offices anew

Photo release from the PNP Public Information Office shows Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, presiding over a bilateral conference with Director General Wei Xiaojun of the International Cooperation Department of the Chinese Ministry of Public Security.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police at a meeting with Chinese police counterparts Thursday discussed "updates on the proposed establishment of China Desks in the PNP offices."

To recall, public photos of the help desks for Chinese nationals went viral earlier in June 2020 after the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group reported a spike in cases of kidnapping involving Chinese nationals.

Users on social media questioned the use of the desk at a time when the PNP had already set up Tourist Police Assistance Desks at popular tourist destinations.

Former PNP spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said at the time that the photos were old photos. In August 2019, the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group also said that some of its personnel were sent to China to study Mandarin.

In a statement released through the PNP's public information office, the PNP said that the proposed Chinese help desks are intended to "address concerns on the protection of overseas Chinese nationals and organizations."

This came after Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP chief, led a delegation of top PNP officials at a bilateral meeting with Chinese police counterparts from the Ministry of Public Security headed by Director General Wei Xiaojun of the International Cooperation Department of of the Chinese MPS.

Screenshot by Interaksyon In this February 2020 file photo, personnel of this Natividad Police station in Pangasinan, established a Chinese Help Desk in relation to the novel coronavirus.

FROM INTERAKSYON: Here’s why there are Chinese help desks in local police stations nationwide

"High in the agenda of the top-level video conference held at the PNP National Headquarters were discussions on mutual law enforcement and security concerns involving the crackdown on illegal POGO activities, telecom fraud, drug-related crime, and kidnapping," the PNP's statement read.

"The Philippine National Police and the Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China moved to strengthen cooperation and collaboration on mutual law enforcement and transnational security concerns affecting both countries."

Both delegations sought "further inter-agency cooperation...for training cooperation and mutual assistance, including counter-terrorism, anti-drug operation, personal online training, and policing material aids" and agreed to work together to ensure of the 24th Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 2022.

Philstar.com reached out to Police Brig. Gen. Ronnie Olay, PNP spokesperson, for update on the proposed desk. This story will be updated with his response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.