UST: No entrance test again this year due to COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 6:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
UST: No entrance test again this year due to COVID-19
This undated image shows the University of Santo Tomas Main Building in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday announced it will not hold its annual entrance test again this year still due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. 



Instead, the school said admission would be based on its USTAR — "a score that will be computed from a number of parameters derived largely from the academic performance and record of the applicant."



"For the Academic Year 2022-2023, the University of Santo Tomas Entrance Test (USTET) will not be administered in consideration of the quarantine restrictions that are currently in effect in the country," its admissions office said.



UST's move came weeks after Ateneo de Manila said it would not conduct its yearly entrance exams, too. 



The schools were among the higher educational institutions that halted its tests last year amid the ongoing health crisis. 



UP and De La Salle University also followed through at the time. And with the current restrictions, it is likely the two would also suspend their respective admissions tests. 



Metro Manila is under modified enhanced community quarantine until September 7 as the Philippines continues to grapple with record-high coronavirus cases.



On September 1, its overall count crossed the two million mark with authorities reporting over 400,000 cases in August.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

