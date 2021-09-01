Address pandemic through public health â€” expert

Address pandemic through public health — expert

A health worker checks the medical oxygen tanks at Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital in Quezon City on Aug. 27 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The government must address the pandemic through public health instead of using a heavy-handed militarist approach to counter the emerging coronavirus variants, a health expert said.

Dr. Gene Nisperos, board member of the Community Medicine Development Foundation, said the community must be part of finding solutions since the pandemic is a public health crisis.

"A well-informed public is a partner of this government," Nisperos told Philstar.com. "But the government has always been engaged in disempowering narratives."

Among these “disempowering narratives,” he said, were the times that the government blamed the people for the rapid spread of the virus.

"They must learn to engage the public to become part of the conversation, and therefore, part of plans and actions against COVID-19." Nisperos added.

Meanwhile, another health expert pointed out that there seems to be a dissonance in the government’s pandemic response.

"For example, you have an increasing number of cases and the fundamental principle is actually to slow down the virus and then you're promoting social mobility," Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, told Philstar.com.

Leachon said it is confusing for the government to be rolling back quarantine measures despite a continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

For Nisperos, the government deescalated the quarantine classifications because they are running out of options.

"They're really resorting to [changing] the status of our lockdown because the strictest lockdown did not even work," Nisperos said, noting the negative impact a prolonged hard lockdown would have on the economy.

To counter the transmission of COVID-19, Leachon suggested improving ventilation and contact tracing, which has consistently been one of the weakest links in the government’s pandemic response.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III admitted himself that the government’s preferred contact tracing application, StaySafe, had almost no impact.

Leachon added that the government must improve payment of healthcare workers, improve healthcare facilities, provide people with timely data on COVID-19, improve safety in mass transportation, keep vaccination transparent, and prepare cash aid for strict lockdowns.

Limited genome sequencing?

The World Health Organization announced Tuesday that the highly-transmissible Delta variant is now the most dominant variant in the country.

The variants are detected by testing samples given to the lone sequencing center in the country — the Philippine Genome Center based in Metro Manila.

But Nisperos said that having only one genome sequencing center makes the country’s capacity to detect variants limited.

"The Philippine Genome Center asked that their centers in Visayas and Mindanao be opened but they need money for that," Nisperos said, noting that each center needs P50 million.

Nisperos added that trained personnels are also needed in these institutions because the machines used in genomic sequencing are complicated.

Meanwhile, Leachon said that the genomic sequencing in Visayas and Mindanao will not be realized yet because resources, funding, and technology coming from other countries are needed.

"Even if we add money now, it will not [amount] to anything," Leachon said, estimating that it will take two to three years before anything happens as the country has not invested in technology. — intern Siegfred Aldous Lacerna