House junks impeach bid vs Leonen
                        

                           
Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 4:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marvic Leonen
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers the commencement address at the University of the Philippines Manila's graduation rites in June 2018.
UP MPRO / Released, cropped
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives formally dismissed Wednesday the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.



The House, voting 165-1 with one abstention, adopted the resolution prepared by the chamber’s justice committee junking the impeachment rap against Leonen.





This came more than three months after the justice panel swiftly threw out the complaint on the grounds that it largely relied on news reports, did not include original documents and was not based on the complainant’s personal knowledge.



Edwin Cordevilla, who identified himself as secretary general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government, filed the complaint against Leonen which was endorsed by Rep. Angelo Barba (Ilocos Norte).



Barba is the cousin of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos whose poll protest was unanimously junked by the Supreme Court in a decision penned by Leonen.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

