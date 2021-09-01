Philippines tops 2-M case count with 14,216 new infections
September 1, 2021 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines opened September with its total coronavirus cases reaching 2,003,955 as authorities reported 14,216 more infections.
Today's figures also saw active cases down by 4,613 from the 145,562 on August 31. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not submit test results.
"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday," the agency added.
- Active cases: 140,949 or 7.0% of the total
- Recoveries: 18,584, bringing the number to 1,829,473
- Deaths: 86, or now 33,553 in total
2022 elections amid COVID-19
- Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government's policy against COVID-19, said they will propose conducting the 2022 elections over several days, citing the threat of COVID-19.
- Health Secretary Francicso Duque III told a House hearing there is no proposed budget next year for putting up more COVID-19 testing laboratories, and the P45 billion allocated for vaccines is only limited to booster shots.
- Voter registration would continue in areas under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine starting September 6, the Commission on Elections said.
- The Supreme Court further reduced the number of its personnel reporting physically to work to 15% in Metro Manila.
- The Philippines got additional COVID-19 vaccine supply: 15,000 doses of Sputnik V, as well as three million more doses of Sinovac.
