Philippines tops 2-M case count with 14,216 new infections

In this August 7, 2021 photo, residents are seen flocking to the Marikina Public Market to buy fresh produce

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines opened September with its total coronavirus cases reaching 2,003,955 as authorities reported 14,216 more infections.

Today's figures also saw active cases down by 4,613 from the 145,562 on August 31. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not submit test results.

"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Monday," the agency added.

Active cases : 140,949 or 7.0% of the total

: 140,949 or 7.0% of the total

Recoveries : 18,584, bringing the number to 1,829,473

: 18,584, bringing the number to 1,829,473

Deaths: 86, or now 33,553 in total

2022 elections amid COVID-19