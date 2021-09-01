




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Robredo dodges coronavirus again
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 1, 2021 | 9:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo dodges coronavirus again
This undated photo shows Vice President Leni Robredo giving an address
Facebook / OVP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo announced Tuesday that she tested negative for coronavirus after what she called her “closest call” with the virus.



“I’ve been exposed so many times but the latest was my closest call to date. So thank God, really!! I was again spared,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.








Robredo had been in quarantine since last week after having “very close contact” with an employee of her office who tested positive for COVID-19.



She said that while she wants to return to the office following her testing negative for the virus, she will still complete the 14-day quarantine following health protocols and will be working from home until then.



Robredo has been exposed to the coronavirus three times, first in April, then in October and finally in August. She tested negative on all occasions.



The vice president, seen as the de facto leader of the opposition, has been actively working with her office to respond to the pandemic despite measly funding. 



Many groups have been pushing her to run for president in the 2022 elections, which her spokesperson said she is listening to. 



“Malapit na tayo sa panahong tinutukoy niya para sa pagpapahayag ng kanyang desisyon,” Robredo spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.



(We’re close to the time that she is pertaining to for the announcement of her decision.) — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
