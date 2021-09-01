Robredo dodges coronavirus again

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo announced Tuesday that she tested negative for coronavirus after what she called her “closest call” with the virus.

“I’ve been exposed so many times but the latest was my closest call to date. So thank God, really!! I was again spared,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Robredo had been in quarantine since last week after having “very close contact” with an employee of her office who tested positive for COVID-19.

She said that while she wants to return to the office following her testing negative for the virus, she will still complete the 14-day quarantine following health protocols and will be working from home until then.

Robredo has been exposed to the coronavirus three times, first in April, then in October and finally in August. She tested negative on all occasions.

The vice president, seen as the de facto leader of the opposition, has been actively working with her office to respond to the pandemic despite measly funding.

Many groups have been pushing her to run for president in the 2022 elections, which her spokesperson said she is listening to.

“Malapit na tayo sa panahong tinutukoy niya para sa pagpapahayag ng kanyang desisyon,” Robredo spokesperson Barry Gutierrez said.

(We’re close to the time that she is pertaining to for the announcement of her decision.) — Xave Gregorio