Cops told to follow protocols as hostage-taking becomes super-spreader event

Anthony Ramos Soriano talks to a police officer negotiating for the freedom of the boy he held hostage in Caloocan on August 27, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the Philippine National Police reminded cops to follow operational procedures after a hostage-taking incident in Caloocan City eventually became a super-spreader event when cops allowed crowds of onlookers to build up.

The Northern Police District reported that Anthony Ramos Soriano, 32, a resident of Pandi, Bulacan, held a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint along C-3 Road in Barangay 14 last Friday night.

In a statement sent to reporters, Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said that Caloocan police would work with the Caloocan City government to search for those who crowded around the hostage-taking for contact-tracing purposes.

At the same time, Eleazar was careful to remind all PNP personnel on the existing protocol in handling hostage-taking and other similar incidents, especially on crowd control.

“I have already issued a memorandum reminding our police of the protocols that must be followed on hostage-taking incidents and other similar cases particularly on crowd control. At the same time, I order the Caloocan City Police to assist in the contact-tracing effort of their local government," said Eleazar.

Cops supposed to secure and isolate scene

Under the police operational procedure during hostage situations, responding officers are directed to first secure and isolate the incident crime scene and prohibit unauthorized persons as their presence could further agitate the hostage-taker and only harm the victim later on.

The rule aims to prevent the hostage-taking incident from escalating and getting out of control, Eleazar said, as he lamented the crowds that built up despite the threat of the coronavirus.

The 15-year-old hostage was safely rescued by the local police while the hostage-taker was subdued and is now detained and facing a string of criminal charges.

"It is human nature to be curious especially in today's time when almost everyone wants to take part in such incidents using smart phones and social media so our police should be alert about this especially when we are facing a pandemic. The people's coordination is a big help in such situations," the police chief said.

— Franco Luna with a report from The STAR/Ghio Ong