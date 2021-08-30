




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Philippines 'strongly condemns' terrorist attacks in Afghanistan
                        

                           
Patricia Lourdes Viray - Philstar.com
August 30, 2021 | 6:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines 'strongly condemns' terrorist attacks in Afghanistan
Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021. Rockets flew across the Afghan capital on August 30 as the US raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the evacuation of civilians all but over and terror attack fears high.
AFP / WAKIL KOHSAR
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the armed conflict in Afghanistan as the government continues to repatriate Filipinos in the country.



"Meanwhile the Philippines strongly condemns the terrorist attacks and continuing threats in Afghanistan," the DFA said in a statement.





The DFA also expressed condolences to the families of the victims in the attacks in Kabul and conveyed their hopes for the swift recovery of those who were injured.



As of Monday, two more Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan and are in the United Kingdom and Qatar, according to the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad.



This brings the total of Filipinos who have been in the country immediately prior to evacuation to 211.



"There are now 8 Filipinos intending to join tje government's repatriation effort," the DFA said.



Meanwhile, the 24 Filipinos remaining in the country intend to join the government's repatriation effort but through different channels and timelines.



Alert Level 4 is still raised over Afghanistan, which entails mandatory repatriation.



  • WhatsApp or Viber: +923335244762
    
	 
  • Messenger or Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH
    
	 
  • Email: isbpeatn#gmail.com
Philippines will not accept refugees



Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines will not accept any refugees unless the proposition is government to government.



"We will not entertain any request for asylum coming from NGOs however well-meaning or reputable or any other non-state parties," Locsin posted on Twitter.






Locsin added that the agreement should be between foreign and justice ministers of countries most active in the evacuation, such as the United Kingdom and the United States.



"The temptation will be resistible to help them and help oneself to them. That will never happen under this administration or in my watch," he said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 30, 2021 - 1:50pm                           


                           

                              
Get the latest news as Taliban gains control of Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of Al Jazeera/AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 1:50pm                              


                              
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the rocket attack at Kabul airport and "operations continue uninterrupted," his press secretary Jen Psaki said early Monday.



"The president was informed that operations continue uninterrupted at (Kabul airport) HKIA, and has reconfirmed his order that commanders redouble their efforts to prioritize doing whatever is necessary to protect our forces on the ground," Psaki said in a statement. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 11:22am                              


                              
Several rockets were heard flying over the Afghan capital by AFP staff Monday morning, a day after the US said it had destroyed a potential car bomb with an air strike.



It was not immediately clear where the rockets landed or what the targets were, but it comes as the US is due to withdraw the last of its troops by late Tuesday. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 30, 2021 - 7:38am                              


                              
Foreign ministers from several countries will meet virtually Monday to discuss their next steps in Afghanistan, the US State Department says, as the airlift evacuation out of the country enters its final days.



The United States will host the meeting of "key partners," the State Department says Sunday, with the summit coming one day before US military forces are set to withdraw from Afghanistan following 20 years of war and slightly more than two weeks after the Taliban swept back to power.



Representatives from Canada, France, Germany, Italy,?Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Qatar, the European Union and NATO are set to participate, the State Department says. — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 29, 2021 - 11:17am                              


                              
The United States warned Saturday of a "specific, credible threat" near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.



A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday's carnage at one of the facility's main access gates.



"Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport... should leave the airport area immediately," the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.



In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to "the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior (gate), and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport."  — AFP

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 28, 2021 - 12:31pm                              


                              
The US military says it had carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.



"The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," says Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.



"We know of no civilian casualties," he adds in a statement annoucing the first reported US strike since the attack. — AFP

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
