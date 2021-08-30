Philippines 'strongly condemns' terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul on August 30, 2021. Rockets flew across the Afghan capital on August 30 as the US raced to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the evacuation of civilians all but over and terror attack fears high.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday condemned the armed conflict in Afghanistan as the government continues to repatriate Filipinos in the country.

"Meanwhile the Philippines strongly condemns the terrorist attacks and continuing threats in Afghanistan," the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also expressed condolences to the families of the victims in the attacks in Kabul and conveyed their hopes for the swift recovery of those who were injured.

As of Monday, two more Filipinos have been evacuated from Afghanistan and are in the United Kingdom and Qatar, according to the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad.

This brings the total of Filipinos who have been in the country immediately prior to evacuation to 211.

"There are now 8 Filipinos intending to join tje government's repatriation effort," the DFA said.

Meanwhile, the 24 Filipinos remaining in the country intend to join the government's repatriation effort but through different channels and timelines.

Alert Level 4 is still raised over Afghanistan, which entails mandatory repatriation.

For emergencies, Filipinos in Afghanistan may contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan through:

WhatsApp or Viber: +923335244762



+923335244762 Messenger or Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH



facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH Email: isbpeatn#gmail.com

Philippines will not accept refugees

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the Philippines will not accept any refugees unless the proposition is government to government.

"We will not entertain any request for asylum coming from NGOs however well-meaning or reputable or any other non-state parties," Locsin posted on Twitter.

1 THE WORLD IS ON NOTICE. With the formal end of evacuations from Afghanistan, the next stage is processing and asylum—short or long stay. The Philippines will not accept nor listen to any proposition to accept any refugees unless it is government to government and only by their — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) August 30, 2021

Locsin added that the agreement should be between foreign and justice ministers of countries most active in the evacuation, such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The temptation will be resistible to help them and help oneself to them. That will never happen under this administration or in my watch," he said.