DOH: Detection of Delta cases 'continuous and increasing' in communities
                        

                           
August 29, 2021 | 5:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOH: Detection of Delta cases 'continuous and increasing' in communities
A health worker checks the medical oxygen tanks at Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital in Quezon City on Aug. 27 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported the detection of 516 Delta variant cases, 73 Alpha variant cases, 81 Beta variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases in the latest batch of whole-genome sequencing on Sunday.



According to the DOH and the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center, and the UP-National Institutes of Health, a total of 748 samples were submitted by 67 laboratories, collecting institutions, and different Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units and sequenced.





The total of confirmed Delta variant cases is now 1,789, while Alpha variant cases stand at 2,395 and the total Beta variant cases are now 2,669.



"While the total Alpha and Beta variant cases remain the highest in the country, there is a continuous and increasing detection of the Delta variant in the communities," the statement read. 



"Strict and correct adherence to the minimum public health standards and choosing to get vaccinated are the most important actions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19."



Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases



Of the additional 516 Delta variant cases, 473 are local cases, 31 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 12 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.



Of the 473 local cases: 



    
	
  • 114 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region 
    • 
	
  • 24 cases had indicated addresses in Ilocos Region
    • 
	
  • 32 cases in Cagayan Valley
    • 
	
  • 64 cases in Central Luzon
    • 
	
  • 79 cases in Calabarzon
    • 
	
  • 20 cases in Mimaropa
    • 
	
  • 16 cases in Bicol Region
    • 
	
  • 13 cases in Western Visayas
    • 
	
  • 23 cases in Central Visayas
    • 
	
  • 12 cases in the Zamboanga Peninsula
    • 
	
  • 48 cases in Northern Mindanao
    • 
	
  • 22 cases in Davao Region
    • 
	
  • 6 cases in Cordillera Administrative Region
    • 




Based on the case line list, six cases are still active, five cases have died, while 505 cases have been tagged as recovered.



All other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices.



Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases



Of the additional 73 Alpha variant cases detected, 71 were local cases and 2 were ROF cases. All cases have been tagged as recovered.



Beta (B.1.351) variant cases



Of the additional 81 Beta variant cases: 



    
	
  • 78 were local cases
    • 
	
  • 2 cases were ROFs
    • 
	
  • one case is currently being verified if this is a local or ROF case
    • 




Based on the case line list, three cases have died and 78 cases have been tagged as recovered.



P.3 variant cases



The 41 additional P.3 variant cases were all local cases.



Based on the case list, one case has died while 40 cases have been tagged as recovered.



Public urged: Get vaccinated



"The DOH is closely coordinating with the Centers for Health Development and local government units on the continued implementation of active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, and testing, immediate isolation/quarantine, and strengthened PDITR and vaccination strategies," the department said. 



"The DOH further reminds the public to immediately isolate upon experiencing symptoms, consult with telemedicine providers, and coordinate with their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams to facilitate isolation and testing."



READ: QC government: Vaccines helped prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization | Vaccine Solidarity Movement calls out 'anti-vaxxers', vows to address hesitancy



It also encouraged the public to get vaccinated and complete the required doses for additional protection against COVID-19.



To date, the DOH has tallied 1.95 million coronavirus infections in the country. — Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
