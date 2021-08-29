DOH: Detection of Delta cases 'continuous and increasing' in communities

A health worker checks the medical oxygen tanks at Rosario Maclang Bautista Hospital in Quezon City on Aug. 27 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported the detection of 516 Delta variant cases, 73 Alpha variant cases, 81 Beta variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases in the latest batch of whole-genome sequencing on Sunday.

According to the DOH and the University of the Philippines-Philippine Genome Center, and the UP-National Institutes of Health, a total of 748 samples were submitted by 67 laboratories, collecting institutions, and different Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Units and sequenced.

The total of confirmed Delta variant cases is now 1,789, while Alpha variant cases stand at 2,395 and the total Beta variant cases are now 2,669.

"While the total Alpha and Beta variant cases remain the highest in the country, there is a continuous and increasing detection of the Delta variant in the communities," the statement read.

"Strict and correct adherence to the minimum public health standards and choosing to get vaccinated are the most important actions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19."

Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases

Of the additional 516 Delta variant cases, 473 are local cases, 31 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 12 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

Of the 473 local cases:

114 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region

24 cases had indicated addresses in Ilocos Region

32 cases in Cagayan Valley

64 cases in Central Luzon

79 cases in Calabarzon

20 cases in Mimaropa

16 cases in Bicol Region

13 cases in Western Visayas

23 cases in Central Visayas

12 cases in the Zamboanga Peninsula

48 cases in Northern Mindanao

22 cases in Davao Region

6 cases in Cordillera Administrative Region

Based on the case line list, six cases are still active, five cases have died, while 505 cases have been tagged as recovered.

All other details are being validated by the regional and local health offices.

Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases

Of the additional 73 Alpha variant cases detected, 71 were local cases and 2 were ROF cases. All cases have been tagged as recovered.

Beta (B.1.351) variant cases

Of the additional 81 Beta variant cases:

78 were local cases

2 cases were ROFs

one case is currently being verified if this is a local or ROF case

Based on the case line list, three cases have died and 78 cases have been tagged as recovered.

P.3 variant cases

The 41 additional P.3 variant cases were all local cases.

Based on the case list, one case has died while 40 cases have been tagged as recovered.

Public urged: Get vaccinated

"The DOH is closely coordinating with the Centers for Health Development and local government units on the continued implementation of active case finding, aggressive contact tracing, and testing, immediate isolation/quarantine, and strengthened PDITR and vaccination strategies," the department said.

"The DOH further reminds the public to immediately isolate upon experiencing symptoms, consult with telemedicine providers, and coordinate with their respective Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams to facilitate isolation and testing."

It also encouraged the public to get vaccinated and complete the required doses for additional protection against COVID-19.

To date, the DOH has tallied 1.95 million coronavirus infections in the country. — Franco Luna with reports from Christian Deiparine