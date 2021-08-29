18,528 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' caseload to 1.95 million
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 18,528 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,954,023.
The Department of Health said seven laboratories did not submit test results in its latest tally.
- Active cases: 143,221 or 7.3% of the total
- Recoveries: 17,922 bringing the total to 1,777,693
- Deaths: 101, or now 33,109 in total or 1.69% of total cases
Variant cases increasing, too
-
The Department of Health also reported Sunday the detection of 516 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, 73 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 81 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases in the latest batch of whole-genome sequencing.
-
The Philippine National Police has ordered immediate conduct of the summary dismissal proceedings against a police officer who was accused of sexually harassing a quarantine violator in Mariveles, Bataan. The officer in question also faces criminal complaints of Rape by Sexual Assault and Acts of Lasciviousness.
-
The Commission on Human Rights called attention to the condition of persons deprived of liberty, PDLs, and their need for COVID-19 vaccination, including the welfare of personnel managing jails and other detention facilities.
-
Vice President Leni Robredo called on President Rodrigo Duterte to release his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth to show transparency in the face of investigations over audit reports on government spending.
- Latest
- Trending