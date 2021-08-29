




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
18,528 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' caseload to 1.95 million
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 29, 2021 | 4:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
18,528 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' caseload to 1.95 million
Residents receive their first dose of Moderna vaccine at the "Vaccine Express" of Vice President Leni Robredo's team in San Pedro Laguna on Aug. 28, 2021.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Sunday reported 18,528 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's overall count to 1,954,023.



The Department of Health said seven laboratories did not submit test results in its latest tally.



    
	
  • Active cases: 143,221 or 7.3% of the total
    • 
	
  • Recoveries: 17,922 bringing the total to 1,777,693
    • 
	
  • Deaths: 101, or now 33,109 in total or 1.69% of total cases
    • 




Variant cases increasing, too



    
	
  • 
	
    The Department of Health also reported Sunday the detection of 516 Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, 73 Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant cases, 81 Beta (B.1.351) variant cases, and 41 P.3 variant cases in the latest batch of whole-genome sequencing.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Philippine National Police has ordered immediate conduct of the summary dismissal proceedings against a police officer who was accused of sexually harassing a quarantine violator in Mariveles, Bataan. The officer in question also faces criminal complaints of Rape by Sexual Assault and Acts of Lasciviousness.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Commission on Human Rights called attention to the condition of persons deprived of liberty, PDLs, and their need for COVID-19 vaccination, including the welfare of personnel managing jails and other detention facilities.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Vice President Leni Robredo called on President Rodrigo Duterte to release his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth to show transparency in the face of investigations over audit reports on government spending.
    
	
    • 



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief vows probe on cop for sexual abuse of quarantine violator
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief vows probe on cop for sexual abuse of quarantine violator


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The victim was then taken to the boarding house of the policeman where the two took turns in molesting the victim," Eleazar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte, Xi renew vow to boost Philippines-China ties
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte, Xi renew vow to boost Philippines-China ties


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
China has vowed to sustain a “principled friendship” with the Philippines and to continue supporting the Duterte...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine czar: Government not delaying tripartite agreements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine czar: Government not delaying tripartite agreements


                              

                                                                  By Jose Rodel Clapano |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. underscored yesterday that the national government is not delaying tripartite agreements for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bong Go backs Senate probes, calls on COA, Ombudsman to pursue cases
                              


                              

                                 August 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his and President Duterte’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption in government a fight that he said will spare no one.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No topnotchers for 2020/21 Bar exams; SC to recognize examinees with 'exemplary performance'


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Marking a departure from tradition, the 2020/21 Bar examinations will not list topnotchers but will instead recognize examinees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Detection of Delta cases 'continuous and increasing' in communities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Detection of Delta cases 'continuous and increasing' in communities


                              

                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"While the total Alpha and Beta variant cases remain the highest in the country, there is a continuous and increasing detection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban 'originals' elect Pimentel as chairperson
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban 'originals' elect Pimentel as chairperson


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Cusi-led faction of the administration party has insisted that it is the legitimate PDP-Laban, pointing out that President...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brunei seeks exemption on Philippines' healthcare worker deployment cap
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brunei seeks exemption on Philippines' healthcare worker deployment cap


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The request comes as healthcare workers in the Philippines raise concerns about working conditions and pay and benefits in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government urged to vaccinate PDLs in congested detention facilities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government urged to vaccinate PDLs in congested detention facilities


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"While we note that, during the early days of the pandemic, several government agencies [have] already looked into ways...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SALN release better than Duterte promise to lead audits, Robredo says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SALN release better than Duterte promise to lead audits, Robredo says


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"There are so many other ways to show that you're anti-corruption. [What about] your SALN? That's one of the biggest ways...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with