Pandemic task force OKs use of 'OneHealthPass' for travelers

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s task force on pandemic response has approved the use of an online portal for the health pass of international travelers, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF on Thursday approved the adoption and promotion of the use of OneHealthPass. It is an online health declaration tool from the Bureau of Quarantine and the Department of Transportation.

The use of the online platform will begin on September 1 and will last for the duration of the state of national public health emergency.

“The OneHealthPass is an online platform that aims to promote the convenient and seamless movement of international travelers from departure from the country of origin to arrival at the local government unit of destination,” Roque said.

The task force also approved the request of the Philippine Racing Commission for the operation of their Off-Track Betting (OTB) stations in Metro Manila during the implementation of modified enhanced community quarantine, subject to approval of local government units.

The operations of OTBs will be strictly limited to selling of tickets.

The Philippines is battling a resurgence of COVID-19 infections believed to be driven by the hyper contagious Delta variant. It has reported over 1.9 million cases, including 32,000 deaths, since the pandemic began.