Philippines reports 16,313 more COVID-19 cases
August 26, 2021 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities on Thursday listed 16,313 new coronavirus cases to push the Philippines' total to 1,899,200.
Today's numbers saw active cases up by 6,543 from the 125,378 on August 26. The Department of Health said five laboratories did not turn in screening results.
- Active cases: 131,921 or 6.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 9,659, bringing the number to 1,734,551
- Deaths: 236, or now 32,728 in total
More COVID-19 cases expected
- The Department of Health said daily new infections in the Philippines may reach new peaks in the coming weeks. It added cases are also on the rise outside Metro Manila.
- A Philippine General Hospital official said most of coronavirus patients admitted to their facility is unvaccinated for COVID-19, as he urged the public to get the jabs when they can.
- The pandemic task force approved the Department of Labor and Employment's request for additional COVID-19 vaccines to workers in manufacturing and construction sites.
- Some 362,700 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines reached the country. Of that, 50,310 would be delivered to Davao today.
