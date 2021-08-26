




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
DepEd says to distribute 40,000 laptops to teachers, personnel for new school year
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 11:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DepEd says to distribute 40,000 laptops to teachers, personnel for new school year
In this July 21, 2020, photo, teachers at Jose dela Peña National High School in Marikina City attend a training session on e-learning in preparation for the coming opening of classes.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Thursday announced it would begin distributing some 40,000 laptops to teachers and other personnel for the upcoming school year in September. 



Officials said the procurement was made from funds under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. 





In May this year, DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Anne Sevilla said 68,500 personnel of the agency would get laptops with a total funding of P2.4 billion.



"This would go a long way in our continued implementation of our Basic Education – Learning Continuity Plan and in providing technical support to our field offices nationwide,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a release. 



DepEd said those prioritized to get the new equipment would be its implementing units, public schools district supervisors, alternative learning system mobile teachers, as well as regional and division coordinators.



But it added its regional supply officer would still have to come up with a final list of recipients, and take charge in releasing the laptops.



“Our direction is to provide laptops for each teacher and our DepEd offices," said Undersecretary for Administration Alain Pascua. "It is still the responsibility of the state to provide government-issued laptops."



DepEd said its regional and schools division offices may conduct training of laptop use through online seminars or in-person sessions, provided COVID-19 health protocols are followed. 



The Philippines carried out its schooling amid the pandemic remotely. That meant classes were carried out through online, on television and radio, or through printed modules. 



But a year later, DepEd has faced scrutiny of lawmakers as to why the government still has not allowed a limited return to classrooms. 



Classes would begin again on September 13, which would also be done in students' homes. Groups have criticized DepEd's blended learning setup for its difficulties, which they fear would continue for the new school year. 

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
