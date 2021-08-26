Philippines gets 362,700 more Pfizer doses
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has received 362,700 more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of its procured supply.
The Air Hongkong flight LD456 landed at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay on Wednesday night.
Some 262,080 doses of the shipment will go to Metro Manila, while Cebu got its 50,310 also yesterday. This Thursday, the government said Davao would also get 50,310 doses.
The three locations are the only areas in the country so far with capacity for storing the jabs.
"Based on discussions with the vaccine cluster, these will be deployed in [areas with] high cases," said Assistant Secretary Wilben Mayor of the pandemic task force in Filipino. "Our principle is focus and expand."
This delivery brought the country's total supply of Pfizer vaccine to 4.95 million to date, according to Philstar.com's research.
Broken down, 2.479 million were purchased by government while 2.472 million were donations coursed through the COVAX Facility.
Official figures as of August 23 showed there are now 13.19 million Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That is against the target of inoculating up to 70 million this year.
Some 17.49 million, meanwhile, have received their first dose. The country has administered 30.69 million doses in total. — with reports from Philstar.com intern Siegfred Aldous Lacerna
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
As of August 22, about 12% of the estimated 109 million population have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to date from the pandemic task force.
- First dose: 17,258,675
- Second dose: 13,130,485
- Total doses administered: 30,389,160
An additional 582,500 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Friday morning.
It is part of the private sector's "A Dose of Hope" program, pioneered by Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
