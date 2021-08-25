




































































 




   

   









Headlines
                        
Binay in quarantine after mom tests positive for COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 7:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Binay in quarantine after mom tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Nancy Binay speaks during a Senate hearing on the the economic impacts of the new coronavirus.
Office of Sen. Nancy Binay
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Nancy Binay on Wednesday said she is currently in quarantine after being exposed to her mother who tested positive for COVID-19. 



Binay in a post to her Facebook page said her mother Dr. Elenita Binay "is experiencing mild symptoms" and asked for "continued prayers for her full recovery." 





"The exposure to the virus is real — and there's a high chance that someone out there is a silent carrier," Binay said. 






Stressing the dangers posed by COVID-19, Binay urged the public to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. 



"[K]ung may access kayo sa bakuna, huwag n'yo na pong sayangin ang pagkakataon. Magpabakuna (If you have access to the vaccine, don't waste the opportunity. Get vaccinated)." 



Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus on August 17.



He said on Twitter at the time that he was being advised to quarantine for eight more days or until August 31. 



Sens. Juan Edgardo Angara, Richard Gordon, Aquilino Pimentel, and Juan Miguel Zubiri have all previously contracted COVID-19. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

