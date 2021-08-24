




































































 




   

   









Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 5:46pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents
A man poses for a photo after getting vaccinated at the University of Santo Tomas Gymnasium in Manila on August 12, 2021.
The STAR  /  Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The local governments of Mandaluyong and Pateros have opened their vaccination services to residents from other cities in Metro Manila, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Tuesday.



Through the program called “We Vax As One,” Metro Manila residents can now try to book a slot for inoculation in other LGUs in the region which are close to vaccinating their target population.





“There are LGUs who are almost done inoculating their target population. Instead of closing the vaccination sites down or slowing down, the operations will continue and will be opened to their neighbors in NCR,” MMDA chair Benhur Abalos told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo in Filipino.



Interested vaccine applicants must first secure appointments online. Walk-ins will not be allowed.



The cities of Marikina and San Juan may soon open slots for inoculation to non-residents, Abalos added.



Over 4.2 million residents in the capital region have completed COVID-19 vaccination, out of the target 9.8 million population, according to the MMDA.



The government is attempting to boost inoculation efforts to give people additional layer of protection as the country faces the threat of hyper contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

