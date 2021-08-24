




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Senate approves bill seeking to expedite adoption process
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 5:11pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Senate approves bill seeking to expedite adoption process
Photo shows Sen. Risa Hontiveros. 
Senate PRIB / Cesar Tomambo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Senate on Wednesday approved a measure seeking to fast-track and lower the cost of the adoption process in the country.



Senate Bill No. 1933 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption Act, sponsored by Sen. Risa Hontiveros who chairs the committee on women, cleared the upper chamber on second reading during a plenary session. 



If the bill is enacted, domestic adoptions will be permitted through an administrative process within the Department of Social Welfare and Development, eliminating what Hontiveros and other proponents of the bill have called the time-consuming and grueling procedure of judicial adoption. 






Along with Hontiveros, Sens. Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Franklin Drilon, Leila de Lima, Christopher Go, Francis Pangilinan, Ralph Recto, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla Jr., Joel Villanueva and Juan Miguel Zubiri are co-authors of the bill. 



Hontiveros in a statement released last December 2020 noted that the current adoption process discourages parents from undergoing the legal process of adopting a child, citing DWSD figures which showed that only 2,000 children were placed for adoption from 2010-2018. 



She said that 60% of adoption cases are completed within one to three years which could mean higher costs for parents that reach hundreds of thousands of pesos. 



"This situation pushes individuals to circumvent the law and forces them to undertake informal adoptions that put the welfare of both adopted child and adoptive parents at risk as it provides little to no legal protection at all," Hontiveros said. 



A counterpart measure, House Bill No. 8998 or the Domestic Adoption Act, was approved by the lower house and transmitted to the Senate in July. — Bella Perez-Rubio 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ADOPTION
                                                      SENATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMDA chair says vaccination ID for NCR may be ready by September 1


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs for the National Capital Region may be issued on September 1, Metropolitan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace admits Metro Manila healthcare capacity on 'critical warning'


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"It's true that we're on critical warning because we went past 70% [usage] of critical beds, but we still have space," Malacañang's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4.5 million Pinoys open bank accounts with national ID rollout


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some 4.5 million Filipinos were able to open a bank account for the first time with the continued rollout of the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lapid, AFP chief positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
COVID-19 has stricken two more public officials, as both Sen. Lito Lapid and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Lt. Gen....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte honor Tokyo Olympics medalists, participants


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz was feted for bringing home the Philippines' first ever Olympic gold medal and for her "uplifting life story"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mandaluyong, Pateros open COVID-19 vaccination to non-residents


                              

                                 37 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Through the program called “We Vax As One,” Metro Manila residents can now try to book a slot for inoculation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DepEd looks to meet enrollment goal&nbsp;for new school year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DepEd looks to meet enrollment goal for new school year


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Education officials said they look to match last year's figure of 26 million students under distance learning during the coronavirus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines on Tuesday posted 12,067 new coronavirus infections to push its total to 1,869,691.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief urges 'better ideas' than 'tokhang' tactics vs leftists


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the proposal, barangay officials are directed to visit supposed leftists to convince them to not be leftists...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PGH halts emergency room admissions amid more COVID-19 patients


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our patients and our staff will only be put at risk if we continue allowing more cases," the hospital said in Filipino.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with