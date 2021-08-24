DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data

Health workers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attend to patients at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday posted 12,067 new coronavirus infections to push its total to 1,869,691.

New figures reported by the Department of Health brought active cases down by 2,647 from the 130,350 on August 23. DOH said 10 laboratories did not turn in screening results.

"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday," authorities added.

Active cases : 127,703 or 6.8% of the total

: 127,703 or 6.8% of the total

Recoveries : 14,565, bringing the number to 1,709,724

: 14,565, bringing the number to 1,709,724

Deaths: 303, or now 32,264 in total

Shorter quarantine for health workers