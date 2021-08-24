DOH logs 12,067 new COVID-19 cases, 10 labs without data
August 24, 2021 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday posted 12,067 new coronavirus infections to push its total to 1,869,691.
New figures reported by the Department of Health brought active cases down by 2,647 from the 130,350 on August 23. DOH said 10 laboratories did not turn in screening results.
"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output last Sunday," authorities added.
- Active cases: 127,703 or 6.8% of the total
- Recoveries: 14,565, bringing the number to 1,709,724
- Deaths: 303, or now 32,264 in total
Shorter quarantine for health workers
- DOH is eyeing a shorter quarantine period for fully vaccinated medical personnel exposed to COVID-19 patients to tend to an increasing number of cases in hospitals.
- Latest government figures showed there are now 13.19 million Filipinos complete with their COVID-19 shots. That's out of the target of 70 million this year. Some 17.49 million, meanwhile, have received their first dose.
- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates or IDs in the capital region may be issued by September 1.
