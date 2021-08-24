




































































 




   

   









Shortened quarantine for fully vaccinated health workers eyed
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 11:41am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Shortened quarantine for fully vaccinated health workers eyed
A health worker in the National Kidney and Transplant Institute attends to a patient at the triage set up at the hospital lobby on Aug. 15, 2021.
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it is eyeing to shorten the quarantine period for fully vaccinated health workers exposed to COVID-19 patients as the resurgence of infections puts pressure on hospitals.



If approved, medical workers will be quarantined for only seven days from the current 14 days. They will be tested on the fifth day.



“We will be releasing a policy in which we will be shortening the quarantine period of those fully vaccinated healthcare workers who are close contacts of COVID-19 cases so that they won’t be out of the hospital for 14 days,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo in Filipino. 



“It’s still being finalized. We need to vet with our experts. But if in case they agree, we are going to issue this policy,” she added.



As the rise in cases strains the country’s health system, the DOH is hiring more health workers and aiding hospitals expand their bed capacity, its spokesperson also said.



The DOH Monday reported a record 18,332 coronavirus cases and for the first time acknowledged that community transmission of the Delta variant is taking place in Metro Manila and Calabarzon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

