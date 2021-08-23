




































































 




   







   















Palace: For economy's sake, hard lockdowns only as last resort
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 6:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Palace: For economy's sake, hard lockdowns only as last resort
Police and barangay officers man the entry and exit points of Barangay 297 in Manila at Monday midnight, March 22, 2021 after it was placed under a four-day lockdown along with 12 other barangays.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Imposing another hard lockdown will only be done as a "last resort" as it could derail the Philippines' economic growth this year, Malacañang said Monday.



The country's daily new COVID-19 infections reached new record highs days after the government eased the classification of Metro Manila, Laguna, and Bataan to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from the strictest Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ).





Despite the downgrade, many employees have not returned to work because indoor and al-fresco dine-in services, and personal care services are still not allowed to operate in the capital region and the two provinces.



Asked during a press briefing if the present hard lockdown would be the last presidential spokesman Harry Roque replied: "Let's just say that we are hoping [that it is] because you know that everytime we impose a lockdown, we have to adjust again our economic forecasts."



"So far, we expect a positive (growth) in terms of economic development within the year... but if we implement another lockdown, we might no longer achieve a positive growth," he added.



Economic managers have revised their growth assumptions for this year to 4-5% from 6-7% because of the reimposition of stricter mobility restrictions designed to address the risks posed by the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.



The easing of restrictions allowed the Philippine economy to expand by 11.8% in the second quarter but the government was forced to impose lockdowns recently to stem the rapid increases in the number of infections.



"What we did in declaring ECQ...in August is we are trying to save the last quarter of the year, which is normally the most productive for businesses because of the Christmas season," Roque said.



Last Sunday, OCTA Research reported that while new cases are still increasing, the reproduction rate in Metro Manila has decreased to 1.67 from 1.90. The research group said the imposition of ECQ has been effective but pandemic management efforts need to be sustained over the next four weeks.  



Roque, however, said the government prefers the implementation of prevention, detection, isolation, treatment, and reintegration (PDITR) strategies over the imposition of lockdowns.



"The lockdown is the last resort. We are really relying on the intensified PDITR of the local governments... It is important for all Filipinos to continue wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and observing physical distance," the Palace spokesman said.



Aside from face masks, the government also requires people to wear face shields outdoors.



"Another important aspect of our strategy is to intensify our vaccination because we have seen from the data that the Delta variant of the COVID attacks those who are not yet vaccinated," he added.



Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said enforcing lockdowns is not sustainable because of its impact on economic activity.



"The ECQ still has a purpose... But because of its effect on the business sector, we can see that it is not sustainable. That's why our strategy now is the ongoing massive vaccination. Even in Manila, we can see that once an area is fully vaccinated, the death rate and rate of hospitalization go down," Galvez said.



"We need to mobilize and build a lot of hospitals, modular hospitals and also TTMF (temporary treatment and monitoring facility) and at the same, we have to prepare the treatment facilities, and lastly massive vaccination," he added.



At the same press briefing, Roque said there are no plans yet to implement a "transportation bubble" even if Metro Manila is close to vaccinating half of its eligible population.



"We will continue our vaccination before considering that bubble," he added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
