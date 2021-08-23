Lapid contracts COVID-19

Undated photo shows Sen. Lito Lapid speaking to reporters in the Senate

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Lito Lapid's office on Monday announced the lawmaker has contracted the coronavirus.

Lapid's chief of staff in a statement said he is currently receiving treatment at the Medical City Clark in Pampanga.

The senator, 65, is considered by his doctors as "mild to moderate" case, according to lawyer Jericho Acedera.

"We enjoin everyone to pray that his health and all of those infected continue to improve," he added, as reported by News5, "and of all those infected continue to improve."

No staff member was also exposed except for Lapid's personal and close-in employees who have tested negative as the Senate is not holding sessions, he added.

It was not immediately clear if Lapid has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

But the development makes him the seventh member of the upper chamber to contract the virus.

In the past, there were Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, as well as senators Richard Gordon, Sonny Angara, Ronald dela Rosa, Aquilino Pimentel III, and Bong Revilla. — Christian Deiparine with reports from News5/Marie Ann Los Baños