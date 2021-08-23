




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Lapid contracts COVID-19
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 10:08am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lapid contracts COVID-19
Undated photo shows Sen. Lito Lapid speaking to reporters in the Senate 
File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Senator Lito Lapid's office on Monday announced the lawmaker has contracted the coronavirus.



Lapid's chief of staff in a statement said he is currently receiving treatment at the Medical City Clark in Pampanga. 



The senator, 65, is considered by his doctors as "mild to moderate" case, according to lawyer Jericho Acedera.



"We enjoin everyone to pray that his health and all of those infected continue to improve," he added, as reported by News5, "and of all those infected continue to improve."



No staff member was also exposed except for Lapid's personal and close-in employees who have tested negative as the Senate is not holding sessions, he added.



It was not immediately clear if Lapid has been vaccinated for COVID-19.



But the development makes him the seventh member of the upper chamber to contract the virus. 



In the past, there were Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, as well as senators Richard Gordon, Sonny Angara, Ronald dela Rosa, Aquilino Pimentel III, and Bong Revilla. — Christian Deiparine with reports from News5/Marie Ann Los Baños


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LITO LAPID
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'You are not a horse or cow,' US FDA says in warning vs ivermectin for COVID-19


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hospitals, doctors eye disengagement from PhilHealth


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The biggest hospitals and physicians organizations in the country are disengaging from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government to submit 2022 budget to Congress today
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government to submit 2022 budget to Congress today


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Economic managers led by the Department of Finance are expected to submit before the House of Representatives today the proposed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MECQ not for lack of ayuda &ndash; IATF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MECQ not for lack of ayuda – IATF


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles denied yesterday that the lack of funds for cash aid or ayuda forced the government to downgrade...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec tightens rules for party-list nominees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec tightens rules for party-list nominees


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Commission on Elections has adopted stricter rules on the nomination, withdrawal and substitution of party-list nominees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MMC: Vaccination can 'easily' reach half of eligible NCR population by end-August
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MMC: Vaccination can 'easily' reach half of eligible NCR population by end-August


                              

                                 4 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"I think by the end of the month, easily we could reach 50 percent of the eligible population [fully] vaccinated in the NCR...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OCTA: ECQ worked, COVID-19 spread slows


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
OCTA Research has found that the implementation of enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 6 to 20 has slowed down COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte wants more health frontliners to get risk allowance


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte wants more healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, to receive special...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chairperson of the committee on health of the House of Representatives has initiated a dialogue between the state-run...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Isang leaves, but monsoon rains continue in Visayas and Mindanao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Isang leaves, but monsoon rains continue in Visayas and Mindanao


                              

                                                                  By Elizabeth Marcelo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Storm Isang (international name Omais) left the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday afternoon, but the Visayas...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with