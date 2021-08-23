MECQ not for lack of ayuda â€“ IATF

MECQ not for lack of ayuda – IATF

Residents of Batasan in Quezon City receive cash aid at Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity from the government's social amelioration package on Aug. 12, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles denied yesterday that the lack of funds for cash aid or ayuda forced the government to downgrade the quarantine status in Metro Manila and two other areas despite sustained high COVID-19 infections.

“It’s not because of aid. We balance the health and safety of all as well as the economy,” Nograles told dzBB. “We think that these can be accomplished as long as the local government units (LGUs) impose strict (granular) lockdowns.”

Metro Manila and the provinces of Laguna and Bataan were downgraded one notch lower from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) for the rest of the month.

Nograles said the imposition of MECQ would allow those LGUs to impose lockdowns only in barangays with clustering of COVID-19 cases and, to speed up contact tracing, antigen tests would be conducted in these specific areas.

“(In this way), the economy in barangays that do not have high cases and clustering will not be affected,” said Nograles, who co-chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Nograles said the national government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Development, is ready to augment assistance to families who will be affected by granular lockdowns.

Last week, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the MECQ aims to reduce the number of hungry Filipinos as more establishments would be allowed to operate.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said over the weekend more than 60 percent of the P11.2-billion financial aid has been distributed to low-income families in Metro Manila.