Dialogue set between PhilHealth, hospitals

“We want to hold a dialogue between the PhilHealth and the hospitals. We do not want the bridge to collapse. We cannot allow this conflict to persist in the face of the worsening pandemic in the country,” Quezon Rep. Helen Tan said over the weekend.

MANILA, Philippines — The chairperson of the committee on health of the House of Representatives has initiated a dialogue between the state-run Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and private hospitals, following the government’s decision to suspend payment of claims.

The PhilHealth meeting with private hospitals will be held tomorrow.

“We want to rebuild whatever trust and partnership that are left between the state health insurer and our healthcare institutions or providers,” she reiterated, as she called the meeting to clarify the circular and “provide a venue to resolve the differences.”

The virtual meeting of the Tan panel will air over FB Live of the House Facebook account at 9 a.m., which will also feature a briefing by the Department of Health and PhilHealth on the latest updates regarding the implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.

The dialogue will be in relation to Circular 2021-0013, issued by the state health insurer, on the guidelines for Temporary Suspension of Payment of Claims (TSPC), to strengthen its measures in ensuring the rational use of funds by detecting potential fraud or reimbursement abuse through dubious claims.

The Philippine Hospital Association (PHA) and the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP) have opposed and decided to “disengage” with the TSPC, as private hospitals are on the brink of collapse.

PHA president Dr. Jaime Almora said the move will not only affect health care providers (HCPs), but patients as well. “These kind of policies may lead to the collapse of the whole hospital system, and the ultimate losers are the patients,” he said.

PhilHealth announced earlier that payments to hospitals and HCPs are under investigation due to some “fraudulent claims, unethical acts and abuse of authority,” which the biggest association of private hospitals has vehemently opposed.

“The bridge is bound to collapse. Maybe it is time to review the engagement with PhilHealth and level the playing field,” a statement released by PHAP read, whose signatories included Almora, Philippine Medical Association president Benito Atienza and PHAP president Jose Rene de Grano.

The private hospitals’ group said PhilHealth’s accusation against HCPs on supposed fraud is “unacceptable.” “The baseless circular is just another ploy to deny or delay the payment of claims,” they complained.

In a previous hearing with the Tan committee, Almora and Dr. Gerry Gonzales of PHAP said they have P86 billion worth of claims to the state-run health insurer from January 2020 to June 2021, and that PhilHealth’s series of circulars complicated the process.

Former NBI director Dante Gierran acknowledged the problem with regard to the original circular they issued in April 2020, which they revised last November, and released two more this year (in May and June) resulting in more confusion.

The memorandum delved on the supposed “benefit packages” for COVID-19 patients, more particularly those involving “probable” and “confirmed” and severe illnesses or cases, in which case their hospital bills are shouldered by the government health insurance firm.

“The retroactive application of the circular removes the probable cases from entitlement under PhilHealth Circular 2020-009, which provides for the same benefits as that of confirmed cases and downgrades the same to an intermediate package,” Tan said.

“This will cause huge losses to hospitals that have already rendered service and processed the claims, as well as patients who were already entitled to such claim prior to the issuance of PhilHealth Circular 2021-008,” she said.