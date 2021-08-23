Government to submit 2022 budget to Congress today

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will be represented by its officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda, when the 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is submitted to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

MANILA, Philippines — Economic managers led by the Department of Finance are expected to submit before the House of Representatives today the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget for 2022, which includes a P45-billion allotment for booster shots against COVID-19.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will be represented by its officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda, when the 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) is submitted to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

In a meeting in July, the Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee agreed to set the expenditure ceiling of the 2022 NEP at P5.024 trillion, exceeding this year’s P4.506-trillion budget by 11 percent.

The 2022 NEP is aimed at sustaining the administration’s ambitious infrastructure program and boost health and economic efforts in a bid to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession which ended in the first half of this year.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. also announced that Malacañang is allocating at least P45 billion for the purchase of additional vaccines or booster shots next year in an effort to achieve herd immunity.

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap, chairman of the House appropriations committee, gave assurance that budget deliberations would push through despite the recent resignation of Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado.

“I think the budget deliberation is right on track,” Yap told reporters, noting that there are very competent personnel in the DBM led by Canda. “She (Canda) has been with the DBM for quite some time now and she’s very capable.”

‘Increase agri budget’

The House’s main resident-economist, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda, underscored the need for a substantial increase of at least 10 percent in the budget for the agriculture sector to help drive the country over the hump economically.

Under this year’s national budget, the Department of Agriculture (DA) has P85.6 billion.

Salceda said increasing the DA’s budget next year will mean resolving prices of basic commodities that have regularly been fluctuating and driving economic recovery in the long term.

“We already secured an 18-percent increase in the research and development budget of the national government. I am confident that the House leadership is convinced of the importance of the agriculture sector,” said the House ways and means committee chair.

“I think we can go at least 10 percent additional funding. We probably need more, and I’ll try to deliver more,” he added.

Mega farms

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte called on the administration to invest big-time in “mega farms” to attain food security and transform this “underperforming yet resources-rich sector into a major growth driver.”

“Consolidating small farm lots into mega farms for commercial farming is the only way to dramatically boost agricultural output and farmers’ incomes, even at this time of the pandemic, as such consolidation will lead to economies of scale,” he said.

Villafuerte said there should also be a bigger outlay for the Department of Agrarian Reform in the proposed 2022 General Appropriations Act so that the plan to develop 50-hectare plantations into “specialized commercial crops” can be pursued.

“The development of ‘mega farms’ for either priority or high-value crops will help the country attain food security, if not sufficiency, and turn the often anemic agricultural production into a growth driver that will let us achieve soon enough a strong and sustainable recovery from the pandemic-induced global recession,” he said.