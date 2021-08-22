DOH, DBM given 10 days to release health workersâ€™ benefits






































































 




   







   















Alexis Romero, Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte wants the undelivered benefits and allowances for health care workers released within 10 days, as fatigue and lack of compensation may force them to quit their posts and leave hospitals understaffed.



In a pre-recorded public address aired yesterday, Duterte ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to ensure that health care workers on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19 be given their due benefits and compensation within 10 days.



“With regard to frontliners who are complaining about their allowances, I am now ordering – this is an order – Secretary Duque, to pay them, use whatever money there is, give the benefits that nurses both in government and those outside the government are asking for. Pay the volunteers,” Duterte said.



“If you do not have money, spend whatever is there. I’m ordering you to use every money there,” he added.



Duterte said the health workers’ benefits should be released even if it means borrowing money and personnel from other agencies or “selling” the DOH.



“I would like the one who has the money or authority to spend, DBM, I’m giving you 10 days. You do not have personnel? Borrow from other agencies or from wherever. Get employees or borrow people from COA (Commission on Audit),” he said.



“Give the money to Secretary Duque and he will pay (the health care workers),” the President said, addressing the DBM.



Last June, the DBM released P9.02 billion to the DOH for the payment of the special risk allowance of health care workers.



The funds covered the payment of medical frontliners’ special risk allowances not exceeding P5,000 per month from Dec. 20, 2020 to June 30 this year.



However, some health care workers claim they have not received the benefits guaranteed to them under the two Bayanihan laws.



Some sectors have expressed concern that the delays in the release of benefits could lead to mass resignations and hospital understaffing.



Last Wednesday, Duque told senators that private hospitals have “accountability” for the delayed release of the benefits since they have a system of properly identifying the recipients of the benefits.



Duterte said the DOH may also use his contingency funds to pay the benefits of medical frontliners.



“My order is to pay all the allowances and whatever, you can source it from (anywhere) you want...you can get it from my contingency fund. That’s the reason, again, I have to explain to the people why it’s huge,” the President said.



“You have to borrow, beg, steal, just to find money and any deficiency, I will supply it with the contingency fund if there is anything left. But I’m willing to share the burden through my funds, independently of what you have,” he said.



“You just raise the money, tell me how much you still need. If I can provide it, pay immediately. It’s just paper or a phone call. The letter follows,” he added.



Duterte assured the public that his contingency fund won’t be used to support the administration’s candidates for next year’s elections.



“Others said I was asking for it because I will use it as a campaign. I do not have a candidate. I do not even know yet who will run. Anyway, it’s politics. But I pity them because they can never be president,” he said.



“These politicians behave the way they are now, I can assure you, they can never be an administrator of the country. If they are, I think they (would) govern miserably,” he added.



Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, said Duterte’s order was “a significant development” in the committee’s investigation into the matter.



“We welcome the President’s order and we are glad that finally, our hardworking health care workers will get their additional pay and benefits that have been long overdue,” Gordon said in a statement.



The order came three days after the committee’s investigation that heard the health workers’ plight amid the pandemic.



“We have been fighting for our health care workers’ welfare for so long as we recognize their role as very important to public health, especially during the health crisis that we are currently dealing with,” he said.



“This is a very significant development to our investigation and we will not stop until the other issues concerning our health workers are resolved,” Gordon said.



The committee started on Aug. 18 its investigation on the delayed provision of the health care workers’ benefits, such as the active hazard duty pay and special risk allowance.



“By providing our nurses with just salaries and benefits, we are not just giving them justice, but our people in need of better health care as well,” Gordon said.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DBM
                                                      DOH
                                                      HEALTH WORKERS
                                                      PRESIDENT DUTERTE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
