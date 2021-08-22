DOTr: Free train rides until August 31

In this May 31, 2020 photo, MRT-3 readies its premises ahead of the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can continue riding public trains for free until Aug. 31, according to the Department of Transportation.

The agency declared it would extend the free train ride program for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Philippine National Railways (PNR) while the modified enhanced community quarantine is enforced in Metro Manila until Aug. 31.

The free train rides would take effect only during peak hours or from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. for the light trains and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the PNR trains, it added.

Those qualified for the program are commuters considered as authorized persons outside residence (APOR) – or those aged 18 to 65 who have to leave their houses to work or avail of essential goods and services – and who have at least had their first COVID-19 jab.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement that the agency would consider extending the period of the free train rides “depending on changes in the quarantine status of Metro Manila and the operational requirements of the rail lines.”

Passengers, he added, should show proof that they are APOR, continue following health and safety protocols and follow rules like no talking and eating inside the trains.

All the trains would have transport marshals to enforce health protocols and identify the APOR. Commuters who show COVID-19 symptoms would be barred from boarding the trains.

Tugade assured the public that all trains would be disinfected after every loop.