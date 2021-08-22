




































































 




   







   















DOTr: Free train rides until August 31
                        

                           
Ghio Ong, Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
DOTr: Free train rides until August 31
In this May 31, 2020 photo, MRT-3 readies its premises ahead of the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR  /  Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Passengers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can continue riding public trains for free until Aug. 31, according to the Department of Transportation.



The agency declared it would extend the free train ride program for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Philippine National Railways (PNR) while the modified enhanced community quarantine is enforced in Metro Manila until Aug. 31.



The free train rides would take effect only during peak hours or from 7 to 9 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. for the light trains and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the PNR trains, it added.



Those qualified for the program are commuters considered as authorized persons outside residence (APOR) – or those aged 18 to 65 who have to leave their houses to work or avail of essential goods and services – and who have at least had their first COVID-19 jab.



Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement that the agency would consider extending the period of the free train rides “depending on changes in the quarantine status of Metro Manila and the operational requirements of the rail lines.”



Passengers, he added, should show proof that they are APOR, continue following health and safety protocols and follow rules like no talking and eating inside the trains.



All the trains would have transport marshals to enforce health protocols and identify the APOR. Commuters who show COVID-19 symptoms would be barred from boarding the trains.



It will also have marshals on board to strictly enforce the health requirements that include the wearing of face mask and shield, observance of distancing rules and compliance to the “no talking, no eating” policy and to ensure adequate airflow and ventilation.



Tugade assured the public that all trains would be disinfected after every loop.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

