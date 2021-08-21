




































































 




   







   















Headlines
                        
Philippines logs 16,694 new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 4:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines logs 16,694Â new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started
COVID-19 patients pictured inside the chapel of Quezon City General Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021.
The STAR /  Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 16,694 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,824,051. 



    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 123,935 or 6.8% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 15,805, pushing total to 1,668,520 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 398, bringing total to 31,596
    
	
    • 




This is the second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases seen since the start of the pandemic, trailing only behind the 17,231 infections logged on Friday. 






DOH concedes possible community transmission of Delta variant as restrictions ease in NCR 



    
	
  • 
	
    The Department of Health said results from the Philippine Genome Center are showing that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in the country but said it is still waiting on more evidence before officially confirming it. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    There is community transmission of a virus when people contract it despite having no known contact with a contact who is infected or exposed. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    This comes as some restrictions are rolled back in Metro Manila which entered the first day of modified enhanced community quarantine today. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Metro Manila Development Authority is now leaving it up to local governments to determine the time period for outdoor exercise, reversing an earlier announcement that the activity would only be permitted from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the capital region. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The Philippines received 1.2 million doses of China-made COVID-19 vaccines, consisting of one million doses of Sinovac’s shot and 260,800 doses of Sinopharm’s jab.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
     A senator urged the Department of Information and Communications Technology to expedite the development of a national vaccine database, citing difficulties faced by overseas Filipino workers in their host countries and cases of individuals availing of unauthorized booster shots by going to vaccination centers in two different local government units. 
    
	
     



                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

