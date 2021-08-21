Philippines logs 16,694Â new COVID-19 cases in 2nd highest daily rise since pandemic started

MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Saturday reported 16,694 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,824,051.

This is the second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases seen since the start of the pandemic, trailing only behind the 17,231 infections logged on Friday.

The Department of Health said results from the Philippine Genome Center are showing that there is community transmission of COVID-19 in the country but said it is still waiting on more evidence before officially confirming it.

There is community transmission of a virus when people contract it despite having no known contact with a contact who is infected or exposed.

This comes as some restrictions are rolled back in Metro Manila which entered the first day of modified enhanced community quarantine today.

The Metro Manila Development Authority is now leaving it up to local governments to determine the time period for outdoor exercise, reversing an earlier announcement that the activity would only be permitted from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the capital region.

The Philippines received 1.2 million doses of China-made COVID-19 vaccines, consisting of one million doses of Sinovac’s shot and 260,800 doses of Sinopharm’s jab.