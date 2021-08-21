MMDA: Up to LGUs to set time period for outdoor exercise

Police officers remind people to maintain social distancing and to observe other health protocols while jogging around the premises of the CCP complex in Pasay City, Manila on Saturday morning, March 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Development Authority is now leaving it up to local governments to determine the time period for outdoor exercise, reversing an earlier announcement that the activity would only be permitted from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the capital region.

Under modified enhanced community quarantine, which began in Metro Manila on Saturday, individual exercises like outdoor walking, jogging, running or biking are permitted within the barangay, purok, subdivision or village.

MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos, who is also Metro Manila Council presiding officer, on Friday said that outdoor exercises in the capital region can only be done within the three-hour time period between 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

However, in a statement released just one day later, the MMDA said it now "the discretion of the local government units on whether to impose limitations on the movement or the time period when outdoor exercises are allowed in their respective jurisdictions."

It also quotes Abalos as saying that LGUs are free to make these choices "based on their COVID-19 situation."

MECQ will be hoisted over Metro Manila until the end of the month.

The Philippines on Friday logged 17,231 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in cases seen since the pandemic started. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Franco Luna