Headlines
                        
Robredo calls on Filipinos to honor Ninoy's sacrifice
                        

                           
Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 10:07am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Robredo calls on Filipinos to honor Ninoyâs sacrifice
Vice President Leni Robredo in this undated file photo.
The STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos to honor the sacrifice of the late Sen. Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. as the nation marked the 38th anniversary of his assassination.



In a statement, Robredo said Filipinos are challenged to make sure that the fruits of Aquino’s sacrifice remain alive.



“Mula sa pagharap sa mga hamon ng pandemya, hanggang sa paninindigan para sa ating mga karapatan, sa bawat pagkakataon, nawa'y ipakita nating sulit na sulit ang sakripisyo ni Ninoy para sa Pilipino,” she said.



(From facing the challenges of the pandemic, up to standing for our rights, in every instance, may we show that Ninoy’s sacrifice for Filipinos was very much worth it.)



Robredo said this year’s commemoration of Aquino’s killing is sadder, given that his son, former President Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III just passed away this June.



She said that the Aquino family, together with the late former President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, showed heroism and love for the country.



“Si Ninoy, nanindigan na the Filipino is worth dying for; si President Cory, na the Filipino is worth living for; kay PNoy, the Filipino is worth fighting for,” Robredo said. 



She added, “In Ninoy's death, President Cory's life, and PNoy's fight along the straight and righteous path, they collectively pursued this vision; they showed what we all know to be the truth: That the Filipino is worth dreaming for.”



The late Sen. Aquino was assassinated on this day in 1983 upon returning to the Philippines after being in exile in the United States for three years.



His killing became the catalyst for the People Power Revolution which toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos from power and catapulted his wife, Cory, into power. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

