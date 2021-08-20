NTF wants to tap medical students as vaccinators

NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon said the group would be meeting with the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) regarding the matter and might cite the need to increase personnel in vaccination sites among the reasons.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force against COVID-19 or NTF wants to tap medical students to help in vaccinating Filipinos, an official said yesterday.

“What we’re doing is we will increase personnel. In fact, we will have a meeting in the next few days with CHEd Chairman (Prospero) De Vera to discuss the possibility of deploying medical students to serve as vaccinators,” he revealed in a press conference.

Citing surges in areas that resulted in hospitals getting filled up with patients, Dizon said more nurses and doctors in vaccination sites have returned to the hospitals where they are more needed.

He explained that medical students would be mainly deployed in areas where there are caseload surges to make up for the lack of personnel brought by busier workloads of medical personnel in healthcare facilities amid the threat of the Delta variant of COVID.

But De Vera, in a separate interview, clarified that the medicine or nursing students cannot be required to augment the personnel in vaccination sites.

“We must ensure the safety of the students and convince them. It could not be made a requirement since they are not health professionals yet,” he said in a text message.

Although he confirmed that there were discussions with the Department of Health and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, he stressed that details on the proposal have not been submitted yet.

The deployment of students was proposed last year during talks on the use of higher education institutions (HEIs) as vaccination centers.

“There are more than 60 HEIs, which are also vaccination centers, but this has to be agreed upon by the HEIs and the local government units,” De Vera said. – Romina Cabrera