




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Duterte may announce new quarantine classifications on Friday
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 8:34pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Duterte may announce new quarantine classifications on Friday
Members of the Quezon City Police District continue to conduct checkpoint along the boundary of San Mateo, Rizal and Quezon City on Aug. 5, 2021.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The fate of Metro Manila and other areas placed on lockdown is expected to be known Friday as President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to announce the updated quarantine classifications and to discuss other matters related to COVID-19.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said members of the government's pandemic task force were expected to meet Thursday to discuss their final recommendation on the risk groupings of areas.





"Because there’s a tentative 'Talk to the People' on Friday, I think we expect the president to announce it. Unless, he will give authorization to have it announced earlier because the quarantine classification for Metro Manila will lapse on the 20th or tomorrow," Roque said at a press briefing.



Metro Manila has been under the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since August 6 because of a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections widely attributed to the more contagious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna will also be under ECQ until August 20 while Bataan will be on lockdown until August 22.



The daily attack rate, two-week average attack rate and hospital care utilization rate are the main indicators being considered by officials in determining the classification of an area.



Roque previously said the government would consider the "total health" of Filipinos by preventing both the further spread of the virus and a higher hunger incidence caused by loss of livelihood.



Extending the lockdown will require the government to spend for financial aid for individuals whose livelihoods were disrupted by mobility restrictions.



Moderate risk



Roque said hospitals in the Philippines are not yet overwhelmed despite the continuous rise in the number of infections. As of August 18, about 68% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 60% of isolation beds, 66% of ward beds, and 53% of ventilators are in use nationwide.



For Metro Manila, the healthcare utilization rate is 61% for ICU beds, 58% for isolation beds, 69% for ward beds, and 59% for ventilators.



Roque said the healthcare utilization rates in Metro Manila went down because of the setting up of additional ICU beds. He said the number of ICU beds in the capital region has increased to 1,400 from 1,300.



There is no need to decompress hospitals for now since Metro Manila remains under moderate risk, Roque added.  



"The figures are very encouraging, our ICU utilization rate has decreased here in Metro Manila. We are at moderate risk at 61%...Even on a nationwide basis, we remain at moderate risk even for ICU beds," the Palace spokesman said.



"We hope the ECQ will already take effect so that our utilization rates will go down further," he added.



Roque, however, noted that the imposition of ECQ does not immediately lead to a lower number of cases.



"Maybe it would take another week before it goes down because the reaction is delayed," Roque said.



Transport bubble



At the same press briefing, Roque said half of Metro Manila's population should be vaccinated before the government can consider the proposal to come up with a transportation bubble for inoculated persons.



"Once we approach the 50%, we can talk about that but for now, only a minority has been fully vaccinated," Roque said.



Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion has urged the government to consider deploying buses for fully vaccinated persons, noting that under the set-up, there would be no gaps as they travel from their homes to their offices, and vice-versa.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 PANDEMIC
                                                      ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA: P95.46-M worth of surgical masks, face shields lay idle in depots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA: P95.46-M worth of surgical masks, face shields lay idle in depots


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The COA said the procurement service, which acts like a shop for government agencies, bought surgical masks and face shields...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker whose party-list claims to represent public utility drivers and commuters defended her lavish wedding at the exclusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ indicts Kerwin Espinosa, 10 others in new drug case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ indicts Kerwin Espinosa, 10 others in new drug case


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Justice has indicted confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa and ten others on drug trading over his alleged...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
11.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang said the government administered 445,824 shots on Wednesday, falling short of its daily target of 500,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Keep your cool, Palace tells public on audit reports
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Keep your cool, Palace tells public on audit reports


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
This was Malacañang's advice to the public following the release of Commission on Audit reports questioning the expenses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Task force to put Metro Manila, Laguna under MECQ until August 31


                              

                                 12 minutes ago                              


                                                            
 The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved placing Metro Manila and Laguna...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 3 million more Sinovac doses


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The pandemic task force said this delivery is part of the 26 million doses in total that the government purchased from the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gov't allocated P240.74 billion for COVID-19 response in 2022 &mdash; Palace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gov't allocated P240.74 billion for COVID-19 response in 2022 — Palace


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Duterte administration has allocated more than P240 billion for COVID-19 response in next year's budget, of which P45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP: 108K quarantine violations recorded so far during ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP: 108K quarantine violations recorded so far during ECQ


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“There are really more people who are allowed to go out now and are considered as 'authorized persons outside of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China to donate 1 million Sinopharm doses to Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China to donate 1 million Sinopharm doses to Philippines


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ambassador Huang Xilian said the additional supply of the Chinese-made jabs would arrive either on Friday or Saturday.&n...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with