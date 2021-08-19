Duterte may announce new quarantine classifications on Friday

Members of the Quezon City Police District continue to conduct checkpoint along the boundary of San Mateo, Rizal and Quezon City on Aug. 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The fate of Metro Manila and other areas placed on lockdown is expected to be known Friday as President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to announce the updated quarantine classifications and to discuss other matters related to COVID-19.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said members of the government's pandemic task force were expected to meet Thursday to discuss their final recommendation on the risk groupings of areas.

"Because there’s a tentative 'Talk to the People' on Friday, I think we expect the president to announce it. Unless, he will give authorization to have it announced earlier because the quarantine classification for Metro Manila will lapse on the 20th or tomorrow," Roque said at a press briefing.

Metro Manila has been under the strictest enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) since August 6 because of a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections widely attributed to the more contagious Delta variant. The nearby province of Laguna will also be under ECQ until August 20 while Bataan will be on lockdown until August 22.

The daily attack rate, two-week average attack rate and hospital care utilization rate are the main indicators being considered by officials in determining the classification of an area.

Roque previously said the government would consider the "total health" of Filipinos by preventing both the further spread of the virus and a higher hunger incidence caused by loss of livelihood.

Extending the lockdown will require the government to spend for financial aid for individuals whose livelihoods were disrupted by mobility restrictions.

Moderate risk

Roque said hospitals in the Philippines are not yet overwhelmed despite the continuous rise in the number of infections. As of August 18, about 68% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 60% of isolation beds, 66% of ward beds, and 53% of ventilators are in use nationwide.

For Metro Manila, the healthcare utilization rate is 61% for ICU beds, 58% for isolation beds, 69% for ward beds, and 59% for ventilators.

Roque said the healthcare utilization rates in Metro Manila went down because of the setting up of additional ICU beds. He said the number of ICU beds in the capital region has increased to 1,400 from 1,300.

There is no need to decompress hospitals for now since Metro Manila remains under moderate risk, Roque added.

"The figures are very encouraging, our ICU utilization rate has decreased here in Metro Manila. We are at moderate risk at 61%...Even on a nationwide basis, we remain at moderate risk even for ICU beds," the Palace spokesman said.

"We hope the ECQ will already take effect so that our utilization rates will go down further," he added.

Roque, however, noted that the imposition of ECQ does not immediately lead to a lower number of cases.

"Maybe it would take another week before it goes down because the reaction is delayed," Roque said.

Transport bubble

At the same press briefing, Roque said half of Metro Manila's population should be vaccinated before the government can consider the proposal to come up with a transportation bubble for inoculated persons.

"Once we approach the 50%, we can talk about that but for now, only a minority has been fully vaccinated," Roque said.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion has urged the government to consider deploying buses for fully vaccinated persons, noting that under the set-up, there would be no gaps as they travel from their homes to their offices, and vice-versa.