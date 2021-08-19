Keep your cool, Palace tells public on audit reports

MANILA, Philippines — Keep your cool.

This was Malacañang's advice to the public following the release of Commission on Audit reports questioning the expenses of some government agencies.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said COA's initial findings are usually addressed by agencies, a point also already previously made by COA itself.

"So, sa ngayon po, ang aking advice, cool muna po tayo. Dahil itong puntong ito, pwede pa pong sagutin at antayin po natin ang mga final report (For now, my advice is let's keep our cool. At this point, the findings can be answered and let us wait for the final report)," Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

"Comments will be sent and COA will produce a final report. The final report can be used as evidence in court. But that's not the only evidence...There should be witnesses to prove that laws on graft and corruption are violated," he added.

Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte, who recently lambasted COA over its reports that supposedly "condemn" officials, had gone to court twice to correct the "wrong" conclusions and observations of state auditors.

Among the agencies that became the subject of recent COA reports was the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which was questioned over the purchase of allegedly overpriced sanitary napkins from a hardware store.

State auditors have also flagged the Philippine Ports Authority over what they described as the "unnecessary" construction of an infinity pool at a training center in La Union.

Roque said agencies are expected to provide immediate and detailed responses to all preliminary observations of COA.

"The final reports are submitted to Congress, to Malacañang, and to the entire Filipino nation. But with regard to the preliminary (reports), if the observations are not yet final, let's be cautious," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said the funds covered by the COA report did not come from OWWA's trust fund but from the national budget.

"But in any case, they (OWWA officials) said they have an unqualified opinion that OWWA people fulfilled their fiscal responsibilities for 99.9% of the time in fiscal year 2020," Roque said.

Roque assured the public that the president won't hesitate to fire corrupt officials.

"That's the promise of the president. He fulfilled his promise. During the early part of his term, he fired officials who are closest to him during the campaign," he added.

Last Monday, Duterte instructed agencies to ignore COA reports, saying no one has been jailed because of their findings. He has also asked state auditors to stop publishing their findings, saying they create an impression that the departments and officials concerned are corrupt.

At the same press briefing, Roque condoled with the families and friends of the late state auditor who worked on the audit report on the health department. Lawyer Jake Cimafranca died of a heart attack early this month, according to former COA commissioner Heidi Mendoza.

The annual audit report on the DOH cited the supposed deficiencies in the agencies' handling of COVID-19 funds.

"Because we are Filipinos, we, of course, condole with the family and friends of the late COA auditor," Roque said.