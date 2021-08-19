




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Keep your cool, Palace tells public on audit reports
                        

                           
Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 5:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Keep your cool, Palace tells public on audit reports
A health worker takes a break after visiting suspected COVID cases in Tondo, Manila.
Krizjohn Rosales
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Keep your cool.



This was Malacañang's advice to the public following the release of Commission on Audit reports questioning the expenses of some government agencies.





Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said COA's initial findings are usually addressed by agencies, a point also already previously made by COA itself.



"So, sa ngayon po, ang aking advice, cool muna po tayo. Dahil itong puntong ito, pwede pa pong sagutin at antayin po natin ang mga final report (For now, my advice is let's keep our cool. At this point, the findings can be answered and let us wait for the final report)," Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.



"Comments will be sent and COA will produce a final report. The final report can be used as evidence in court. But that's not the only evidence...There should be witnesses to prove that laws on graft and corruption are violated," he added.



Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte, who recently lambasted COA over its reports that supposedly "condemn" officials, had gone to court twice to correct the "wrong" conclusions and observations of state auditors.



Among the agencies that became the subject of recent COA reports was the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which was questioned over the purchase of allegedly overpriced sanitary napkins from a hardware store.



State auditors have also flagged the Philippine Ports Authority over what they described as the "unnecessary" construction of an infinity pool at a training center in La Union.



Roque said agencies are expected to provide immediate and detailed responses to all preliminary observations of COA.



"The final reports are submitted to Congress, to Malacañang, and to the entire Filipino nation. But with regard to the preliminary (reports), if the observations are not yet final, let's be cautious," the Palace spokesman said.



Roque said the funds covered by the COA report did not come from OWWA's trust fund but from the national budget.



"But in any case, they (OWWA officials) said they have an unqualified opinion that OWWA people fulfilled their fiscal responsibilities for 99.9% of the time in fiscal year 2020," Roque said.



Roque assured the public that the president won't hesitate to fire corrupt officials.



"That's the promise of the president. He fulfilled his promise. During the early part of his term, he fired officials who are closest to him during the campaign," he added.



Last Monday, Duterte instructed agencies to ignore COA reports, saying no one has been jailed because of their findings. He has also asked state auditors to stop publishing their findings, saying they create an impression that the departments and officials concerned are corrupt.



At the same press briefing, Roque condoled with the families and friends of the late state auditor who worked on the audit report on the health department. Lawyer Jake Cimafranca died of a heart attack early this month, according to former COA commissioner Heidi Mendoza. 



The annual audit report on the DOH cited the supposed deficiencies in the agencies' handling of COVID-19 funds. 



"Because we are Filipinos, we, of course, condole with the family and friends of the late COA auditor," Roque said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMISSION ON AUDIT
                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      HARRY ROQUE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 COA: P95.46-M worth of surgical masks, face shields lay idle in depots
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COA: P95.46-M worth of surgical masks, face shields lay idle in depots


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The COA said the procurement service, which acts like a shop for government agencies, bought surgical masks and face shields...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Navy warship visits Manila for first port call since 2019
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Navy warship visits Manila for first port call since 2019


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Our US Navy ships’ presence at sea and in ports like Manila promote security and stability that drives the peace and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief takes back COA remarks, orders cops to comply with audit findings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief takes back COA remarks, orders cops to comply with audit findings


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The chief of the Philippine National Police took back his earlier remarks accusing the Commission on Audit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 16,000 daily cases possible next week &ndash; OCTA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
16,000 daily cases possible next week – OCTA


                              

                                                                  By Janvic Mateo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
With COVID-19 cases rising in Southern and Central Luzon, OCTA Research said the number of new cases in the country may reach...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senator asks: Shouldn't Duque be suspended over DOH 'deficiencies'?


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday sought Health Secretary Francisco Duque III's suspension after state auditors flagged "deficiencies"...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Senators seek hearings on slow rollout of LTFRB service contracting program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Senators seek hearings on slow rollout of LTFRB service contracting program


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Two senators are calling on the Senate to investigate state auditors' finding that the Land Transportation and Franchising...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PUV drivers' party-list rep defends lavish wedding during pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A lawmaker whose party-list claims to represent public utility drivers and commuters defended her lavish wedding at the exclusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inconsistencies sink QC search warrant vs peace talks staff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inconsistencies sink QC search warrant vs peace talks staff


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Quezon City court has quashed the search warrants issued by another court that led to the arrest of two National Democratic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 11.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
11.81% of Filipinos fully vaccinated against COVID-19


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang said the government administered 445,824 shots on Wednesday, falling short of its daily target of 500,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights group says website attacked during commemoration of killings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights group says website attacked during commemoration of killings


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
“These attacks only benefit those who want to silence us and our human rights work amid a pervasive state of impunity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with